Prime Minister Imran Khan instills political and security wisdom among nations: Seema Zia





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – May 14, 2021): Pakistani deputy Tehreek-e-Insaf to the Sindh Assembly, Dr Seema Zia, said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only visionary leader to have given political and security wisdom within the nation.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, she said that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy to fight the virus, Pakistan remains one of the “least affected” countries in the world by the virus. Covid.

She said that Imran Khan is the nation’s only hope and has all the qualities of a great leader to pull Pakistan out of the political crisis, adding: “Prime Minister Imran Khan has always served the nation with courage, intelligence and sincerity.

“The PTI-led government pursues national interests rather than political interests and there will be no compromise on corruption,” she added.

She added that for the first time in the country’s history, a government was working for the welfare of the poor segment of society, but the political mafia and those who benefit from the corrupt system are rising up against us.

She pointed out that her government has implemented shelters, Langar Khanay cards, Sahat Insaf and low-cost housing programs for workers, adding that PTI is introducing a state-of-the-art electronic voting system. and guarantee free and fair elections in the country. so that the losing political parties cannot allege the rigging.

She said that the main objective behind the formation of the PTI was to end the corruption, “which has undermined the country.

For the first time, a political party has fought against corruption, she added.

