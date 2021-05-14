China’s ambitious plans in space: the Moon, Mars and beyond





China’s launch in April of the main module of its new space station into orbit attracted more international attention than expected for the wrong reasons. After reaching orbit, the main rocket thruster returned to Earth in a disturbing fashion in what is known as an uncontrolled reentry. The debris landed in the Indian Ocean in May, narrowly missing the Maldives and sparking criticism over how China is carrying out launches of its heaviest rocket, the Long March 5B. More launches like this are coming anyway. The mission was the first of 11 needed to build China’s third space station, and the most ambitious, by the end of 2022. Two more Long March 5B rockets will carry additional modules, and other variants will launch parts smaller. Four missions, including one scheduled for June, will bring Chinese astronauts back to space after more than four years. China’s first two space stations were short-lived prototypes, but this one is set to operate for a decade or more. Xi, the Chinese leader, compared it to the two bombs, a satellite exhortation from the Mao Zedongs era, which referred to China’s race to develop a nuclear weapon, mount it on an intercontinental ballistic missile, and put a satellite in orbit. Like all of China’s achievements in space, it is presented as proof of the prowess of the Communist Party-led state. The International Space Station, jointly developed by the United States, Russia and others, is approaching the end of its expected life in 2024. It is not clear what will happen next. NASA has offered to keep the station in operation for a few more years; Russia has announced its intention to pull out by 2025. If the station is taken out of service, Chinas could be the only game in town for a while. The station named, like the first two, Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace will accommodate three astronauts for long-term missions and up to six for shorter periods. China has selected a team of 18 astronauts, some of whom are civilians (only one is a woman). The first three are expected to spend three months in space, which would surpass the record of 33 days for Chinese astronauts set in 2016. Hao Chun, the director of the Chinas Manned Space Agency, told state media that astronauts from other countries would be allowed to surrender, whether aboard a Chinese spacecraft or their own, although they would need a mooring mechanism that conforms to Chinese standards, which are different. those of the International Space Station. He said some foreign astronauts are already learning Mandarin in preparation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos