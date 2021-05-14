Is it true that Jokowi returned to his hometown in violation of the No Homecoming Policy?





Suara.com – A video of the entourage of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) circulated in the street. The procession was requested by the accompaniment of Jokowi to return to Solo, Central Java. The video was uploaded by Riko Efendi’s Facebook account. The account adds the following narration: “The one who forbids, the one who violates“. The video also includes the story ‘President Jokowi Comes Home“. Also read:

Speaking of social media for Hina Jokowi, grandparents are kidnapped Is this statement true? The fact that Jokowi returned to his hometown violated the ban on returning to his home (Turnbackhoax.id) Explanation Based on research Turnbackhoax.id – network Suara.com, The claim that Jokowi returned home to violate the ban on returning home on Friday (5/14/2021) is a false claim. After being traced, it turned out that the video was an old video from 2017 and therefore was unrelated to the Eid 2021 return ban. The video uploaded by the account is a Net TV news reporting video uploaded to the official YouTube channel Net News on June 27, 2017 with the title ‘President Jokowi Comes Home – Net 16“. Also read:

Use of all modes of transport to descend when return is prohibited The fact that Jokowi returned to his hometown violated the ban on returning to his home (Turnbackhoax.id) In the report, Jokowi is said to have arrived at Solo on Monday (6/26/2017) afternoon. Jokowi and his family return home on the second day of Eid. Editor’s Note:

This article is part of the content of Suara.com Fact Check. Made as accurate as possible with sources as clear as possible, but not necessarily a reference to the real truth (as there is still potential for misinformation). Learn more about the fact check content on this page. Readers (public) are also welcome to provide comments / criticism, either through the comments column on each related content, by contacting Suara.com Editorial, or by submitting any issues / claims that need to be checked or verified by e-mail, Cekfakta @ suara. com.







