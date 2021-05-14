Remembering Pakistani dictator accused of ‘slaughtering’ Palestinians

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that he would work with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to mobilize international opinion against Israel over the ongoing military operation in Gaza.

Report of the telephone conversation between the two leaders, The News International said: “The two leaders strongly condemned Israel’s actions … claiming that the attacks on civilians and the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque violated all human standards and international law.”

On Wednesday, Imran also tweeted his solidarity with Gaza and with Palestine.

Pakistan has, over the decades, emphasized its commitment to the Palestinian cause. Pakistan’s support professions have arguably grown louder as India has broadened its ties with Israel since the 1990s.

However, there is one chapter in Palestinian history that Pakistani leaders would be uncomfortable talking about: the events in Jordan in September 1970.

Palestinians call this period “Black September,” when the Jordanian military launched an operation to expel activists from the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and other groups from the country.

Why was the operation launched?

The census in Jordan in 2015 indicated that the country had about 9.5 million inhabitants, of which about 6.6 million were ethnic Jordanians and 634,000 were Palestinians.

However, global experts and human rights groups claim that at least half of Jordan’s population is made up of Palestinians. Fears that the Palestinians would destabilize the ruling Hashemite dynasty in Jordan have persisted for decades.

The vast majority of these Palestinians arrived as refugees after the formation of Israel in 1947. After the Six Day War of 1967, when Israel routed a number of Arab states, an additional 300,000 Palestinians left. fled to Amman and other parts of Jordan.

The presence of Palestinian activists led to tensions with the government of King Hussein, which ascended to the throne in 1952. In an obituary by PLO leader Yasser Arafat in 2004, The New York Times said that on the eve of Black September, “Palestinian guerrillas began to interfere with road traffic, control Palestinian refugee camps, clash with the Jordanian army and systematically challenge the government.”

In addition, Palestinian militant groups like the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) launched attacks from Jordan against Israel, triggering retaliation from the Jewish state. Another worrying factor for King Hussein was the presence of a large contingent of the Iraqi army in Jordan, apparently to protect against Israel. Bruce Riedel, a former CIA officer, wrote an article on 50 Years of Black September for the CIA website. Riedel noted that the Iraqi army in Jordan at the time had 20,000 troops and 200 tanks. To compound a complicated situation, Iraq and Syria have supported separate Palestinian militant groups operating in Jordan.

King Hussein was the target of at least two assassination attempts in 1970. In June, his retinue was attacked. The incident led the Jordanian army to bomb Palestinian refugee camps around Amman. A second assassination attempt was launched against King Hussein’s procession on September 1; the PFLP claimed responsibility for the incident. On September 16, King Hussein ordered the formation of a military government in the country to restore order as clashes with Palestinian militants continued.

Pakistani involvement and conflict

The Jordanian army and air force were defeated by Israel in the 1967 war. While the United States and the United Kingdom provided material to rebuild the army, one of the countries to which Jordan turned to train the newly equipped army was Pakistan. One of the experts sent by Pakistan was a brigadier named Mohammed Zia-u-Haq. Zia-ul-Haq will rise to become a general ruler and overthrow the civilian regime in Pakistan and rule the country from 1978 to 1988.

On September 17, 1970, King Hussein ordered the Jordanian army to target militants operating in the refugee camps around Amman.

On September 18, Syrian tanks entered Jordan to support Palestinian militants near the town of Irbid, captured by Palestinian militants. Riedel wrote: “Hussein sent Zia-ul-Haq to the scene to do a field assessment of the situation. Zia said the situation was serious but not dire. Jordan could handle the Syrian tanks with its own forces. and win … Zia did take part of the Jordanian counterattack … “

The tide of the operation turned when Syria opted out of hostilities.

On September 26, then Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser summoned King Hussein and Arafat to Cairo to press for a ceasefire, which was signed the next day.

Victims and importance

Riedel writes: “Between 3,000 and 4,000 fedayeen (Palestinian militants) died, 600 Syrians were killed or wounded and the Jordanian army reported 537 combat casualties. Civilian casualties are unknown but significant.” However, Arafat claimed that the Jordanian army operation in Black September killed up to 25,000 people.

Anglo-Pakistani writer Tariq Ali discusses the meaning of Black September in his book The duel: Pakistan on the flight path of American power, published in 2008. Ali refers to a quote from Moshe Dayan, the legendary Israeli military commander and statesman, who said that in Black September King Hussein “killed more Palestinians in 11 days than Israel could not kill them in 20 years “.

Black September effectively ended the influence of Palestinian militants in Jordan and led to the ousting of the PLO and other Palestinian groups, most of which changed base in Lebanon.

The role of Zia-ul-Haq?

Zia-ul-Haq’s exact role in Black September is still a matter of debate. While many even called him a “ butcher ” of Palestinians, a retired Pakistani diplomat argued that claims about Zia’s involvement in the conflict were exaggerated.

Write in The News International in August 2010, Tayyab Siddiqui stressed that the mandate of the Pakistani army was to train the Jordanian defense forces and did not involve combat.

Siddiqui, who was charge d ‘affaires of the Pakistani embassy in Jordan at the time, wrote: “I received a call from Brig Zia, informing me that the king had asked him to take command of the 3rd division. armored personnel carrier stationed in Irbid, a town near the Syrian border.

moved with an armored brigade to Jordan. “He added that Zia took command from Irbid, but the Syrians withdrew under pressure from the United States and Israel before any combat operation.” This was the sum total of Pakistani involvement or Zias’ role in the alleged massacre of Palestinians, Siddiqui wrote.

Siddiqui disagreed that the episode had made Arafat distrust of Pakistan. “Arafat has visited Pakistan three times under the Zias regime and met him at the summits of the Organization of the Islamic Conference and the Non-Aligned Movement. During my mission in Cairo as Ambassador of Pakistan (1997-1999), I had many opportunities to meet myself. Arafat at Arab League meetings and found no bitterness in him about Zias’ alleged role as “butcher of the Palestinians,” he wrote.