Lindsey Graham said something * very * important about Donald Trump and the GOP





“He is by far the most popular Republican in the country,” Graham said of Trump in an interview with Fox News. “If you try to kick him out of the Republican Party, half the people will leave.”

Yes, they will! What if half (if not a third) of people who identify as Republicans now quit the party if there was a concerted effort by the establishment – as it is – to rid the party of Trump, then the GOP would. have about a 0.0% chance of winning a national election.

What Trump knows. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell knows it. And Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy knows it.

(Note: Republicans lost control of the White House, Senate, and House during Trump’s tenure.)

All of this creates a simple dynamic: Trump has the Republican Party where he wants it – using his cult among a large segment of the Republican base to hold the party hostage.

What’s all the more remarkable about the barrel Trump has on the Republican Party is that the establishment has no one to blame but himself.

When Trump started showing movement in the 2016 GOP primary polls, the general opinion among Republican establishment types was that he was going to be extinct. When he won the GOP nomination, they said that either he wouldn’t win, or if he did, he would moderate his behavior to be more presidential. When he won the White House, they said they could use it to push through Conservative priorities because he didn’t care about politics.

While these types of establishments were busy rationalizing how they could support Trump – a man whose commitment to the Republican Party is cowardly at best – the billionaire businessman’s support was pouring out of the horse. of Troy who had been trained in Camp GOP.

And by the time these “leaders” realized what was going on, it was too late. Trump was not only fully responsible for the GOP base, but also purged votes within the party that disagreed with him – tightening his grip all the time.

Which brings us back to Graham’s assessment of what the GOP would look like without Trump. It wouldn’t look like much – and certainly wouldn’t be a competitive national party.

The point: Republicans have made their beds in the past five years. Now they have to lie there. And it is not a comfortable place.

