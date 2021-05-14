Mary Lou McDonald insists no apology was offered when Boris Johnson spoke with Prime and Deputy Prime Ministers









Mary Lou McDonald of SINN Féin insisted that “no apologies” were made by Boris Johnson to the Ballymurphy families in a virtual meeting with the premier and deputy prime ministers on Wednesday. Downing Street said the Prime Minister apologized for the death in a remote meeting with Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill. Neither party made reference to Mr Johnson’s apparent apology after the meeting that was held to discuss the covid. Ms McDonald, who yesterday met with relatives of those killed in the massacre, said the 10-minute meeting focused on Covid’s response. “There was no apology, and I think everyone knows you don’t apologize by proxy,” she said. “Second-hand apologies are not excuses at all.” A coroner earlier this week found that British soldiers had fired nine of ten, while the circumstances of the tenth death could not be determined. Madam Justice Keegan said the 10 were “entirely innocent” and that the military’s use of lethal force was not justified. Mr Johnson sent a personal letter to the lawyer for the families of those killed yesterday, minutes before Secretary of State Brandon Lewis issued a public apology in the House of Commons. But speaking to the media after walking Whiterock Road with the families of John Laverty and Joseph Corr to where they were shot, Ms McDonald urged Mr Johnson to engage directly with the families. “After half a century of denial and outright lies, after half a century of these families struggling to get the truth, to have the truth spoken loud and clear to the world, I believe the respectful thing is not. not to write them a letter through their lawyer or to offer them a half-baked second-hand apology, ”she said. “I think the worthy thing is to recognize these families, to meet these families and to issue a full public apology which acknowledges all the calamity that has been inflicted on their families, the total human loss and also the fact of the murderous behavior of the troops. British people in Ballymurphy and elsewhere in Ireland all those years ago. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos