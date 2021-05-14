Trumpworld pounces on Biden as violence engulfs Middle East





Supporters of President Joe Bidens dispute this and retort that it was Trump’s strident and unbalanced pro-Israel policies that have caused the fury to explode now.

The tragic events of the past week, resulting from unresolved tensions and the escalation of tensions in recent years, should bury the idea that the Trump administration has done anything to strengthen security and stability in Israel, said a senior official in the Biden administration.

Political warfare is rooted in genuine philosophical differences over how to approach a decades-old conflict whose actors don’t always pay attention to what the United States wants in the first place.

But it’s also a glimpse into the lines of attack that both sides could use in the upcoming elections, especially the 2024 presidential race. Israel’s fate is of particular concern to evangelical voters who are a key component. of the Republican base, but it also resonates among many Democrats.

News from the region remained grim on Thursday.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, continued to fire rockets deep inside Israel, prompting Israel to retaliate with airstrikes. The Associated Press also reported that at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon into Israel.

Mob violence was also reported in several Israeli towns, with separate Jewish and Arab crowds allegedly attacking property and people. It was an unusual development that alarmed officials and analysts.

At least 103 Palestinians and seven Israelis died in the fighting, while hundreds were injured. It is not yet known how long the fighting will last, but an Egyptian delegation was trying to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The developments are reminiscent of the last major clash between Israel and Hamas, a 2014 war that lasted around 50 days, killing more than 2,000 Palestinians and more than 70 Israelis.

Back in Washington, Biden and his top aides, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, called on parties involved in the conflict as well as other governments in the region. They also issued statements for Israel while acknowledging the innocent lives lost and urging both sides to back down.

But Trump aides told POLITICO that the Biden administration should be more unequivocal in siding with Israel, as statements that appear to offer sympathy for the other side make Hamas feel it should continue to launch rockets. Trump’s aides also said the Bidens team should urge the Palestinians to expel their corrupt leaders and stop trying to revive a nuclear deal with Iran that could help Hamas.

I think they did some things well, others too late and did some things wrong, said David Friedman, Trump’s Ambassador to Israel.

Friedman thought Bidens’ statement so far on the situation was relatively strong, for example, but he and others said the president’s efforts to join the Iran nuclear deal emboldened Palestinian terrorists.

Hamas, which the United States calls a terrorist group, will reap windfall from its Islamist boss regime in Tehran if the deal is revived and the United States lifts numerous economic sanctions against Iran, the collaborators have warned. Trump. Biden collaborators indirectly negotiated with the Iranians in Vienna on how to salvage the 2015 deal.

Two states, but taking a side

During the Trump years, the president and his aides rarely spoke of a two-state solution, leaving the impression that not all supported it.

Jason Greenblatt, who served as a special Middle East negotiator under Trump, criticized Blinken for saying recent violence made it harder to find a two-state solution. Although Greenblatt did not reject the idea of ​​a future Palestinian state, he said the threat posed by Hamas must be kept separate from other aspects of the conflict.

Jared Kushner, left, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, center, and Jason Greenblatt listen to Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations on February 20, 2018 at UN Headquarters. | Mary Altaffer / AP Photo

You have to stop confusing this [Hamas] terrorism with a so-called peace process, and you must learn to condemn forcefully without dragging other topics, Greenblatt said.

He added that it was important for the Biden administration to engage with the Palestinians, as it tries to do, but that the focus should be on improving their lives, including holding elections that will not be hijacked by terrorists or corrupt officials. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose limited authority is mainly in the West Bank, recently postponed what would have been the first Palestinian elections in 15 years.

Coates said she was mystified by how Biden failed to appoint people to various positions who could be helpful in a crisis like this, such as a special envoy or even an ambassador to Israel. The administration says it is sending a deputy under secretary of state to the region to help defuse the crisis, but Coates said someone higher up should leave.

When asked how Biden’s teams performed on a scale of one to 10, 10 being the best, she replied: I don’t mean to be too pejorative. They have a lot of work to do. One. Two.

For Biden’s aides and supporters, Trump’s aide conferences or, for that matter, the former president himself borders on the offensive.

Trump, they note, has distorted the United States’ role in the region not only by being fully pro-Israel, but by being actively anti-Palestinian, they say. Among other things, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moved the Embassy of the Americas from Tel Aviv, cut almost all funds for aid to the Palestinians, and closed the diplomatic mission that looked after them.

The Trump administration drew up a peace proposal for the region, but the Palestinians, furious at their treatment, rejected it outright. At the time, many Biden supporters said the plan effectively made it impossible for Palestinians to ever have their own state.

Trump’s pro-Israel stance has also bolstered extremist forces in Israeli politics, including settlers trying to take over areas claimed by Palestinians, Biden aides and supporters have said. One of the driving forces behind the latest clashes was an overdue ruling in a long-standing court case involving Israeli settlers trying to evict Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.

The explosion we are seeing now is at least partially a function of four years of the Trump administration emboldening every step of settlers in Jerusalem and the West Bank, said Ilan Goldenberg, former Obama administration official and Middle East scholar. many in the Biden. administration. They helped create that environment.

Goldenberg also rejected claims that Iran’s nuclear talks were fueling the flames, noting that Hamas was not among Iran’s main proxies and that the missiles it now fires at Israel had been stored for years. Trump, when the United States imposed maximum sanctions. pressure policy to squeeze Iran.

The Biden administration made it clear from the start that it did not see the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks as viable any time soon, and it deprioritized the issue in part because it had other, more imminent challenges, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. But Biden’s team also had to spend time trying to rebuild diplomatic ties let alone the trust with the Palestinians that Trump swept away.

Are the Abrahamic Accords in Danger?

Both sides agree that one achievement of the Trump era is worth saving: the Abrahamic Accords, in which a handful of Arab countries normalized their diplomatic relations with Israel. The Biden administration has said it wants to build on the agreements, and some analysts are hopeful that Arab states involved in those agreements, such as the United Arab Emirates, can influence how Israel treats Palestinians.

In a March editorial, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who has led much of the US talks with Arab countries and the peace proposal for Israel and the Palestinians, broadly dismissed the significance of the Israeli conflict. Palestinian. .

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner bends his elbows with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on December 21 | Ronen Zvulun / Pool photo via AP

The Abraham Accords exposed the conflict as nothing more than a real estate dispute between Israelis and Palestinians that need not delay Israel’s relations with the wider Arab world, he wrote. It will ultimately be resolved when the two sides agree on an arbitrary dividing line.

The events of the past week, however, have shown that even if some Arab countries are ready to deal with Israel regardless of the plight of the Palestinians, that does not mean that Palestinian grievances will slowly fade away. The UAE has criticized some Israeli policies during the latest violence, as has Saudi Arabia, whose agreements the Israelis hope to sign.

Trump’s aides said that when they took control of the US government and delved into the details of the conflict, they decided that the Palestinian side with Hamas terrorism, Palestinian Authority corruption Abbass and disarray general economic and political reform required in-depth reform. But the Palestinians did not want to hire them, Trump aides said, and it made no sense to maintain funding systems that perpetuated the status quo.

By siding with Israel on several fronts, stopping US aid to the Palestinians and taking other steps, the Trump administration hoped it could push the Palestinian people to demand the departure of their leaders or for reform.

It didn’t quite happen, but Trump’s aides said they had all but shattered the failed paradigm that had been used too often and which treated both sides as equally responsible actors. Biden should follow in their footsteps instead of going back to the old way, they said.

I would never say we left them with something perfect, Coates said, but we left them with something better.

