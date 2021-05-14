Trump allies, including ex-Spy and Project Veritas, sought to discredit ‘enemies’





There is never a good result when you concoct a scenario in which The Prince of Machiavelli will be played by the Three Stooges. But evidence is mounting that something like that was what happened for a national government in this country for four years. The New York Times gives us a more in-depth look at what a Camp Runamuck snake pit was, although a snake pit that housed some of the dumbest and clumsiest snakes in all of snakedom, a twisted ball of Buffoon Vipers.

The campaign included a planned stabbing operation against Mr. Trump’s then national security adviser HR McMaster and covert surveillance operations against FBI employees, aimed at exposing anti-Trump sentiment in the ranks. from the office. conservative group Project Veritas, were conducted from a large house in the Georgetown section of Washington that rented for $ 10,000 per month. Undercover agents have set up dates with FBI employees in an attempt to secretly record them making derogatory comments about Mr. Trump.

That was, of course, exactly the plan Gordon Liddy presented to John Mitchell in regards to his plans to blackmail delegates to the 1972 Democratic National Convention, except that Liddy was going to charter a yacht. On one of the White House tapes, White House attorney John Dean told President Richard Nixon:

So I came over and Liddy came up with a million dollar plan which was the most amazing thing I have ever seen: everything in codes, and involved black bag operations, kidnappings, prostitutes, uh , to weaken the opposition, wiretapping, uh, aggression teams. It was just an amazing thing.

That’s what Camp Runamuck handed to… James O’Keefe. (Comparing O’Keefe to Liddy is like comparing Huckleberry Hound to the Hound of the Baskervilles.) And that would have been directed first to HR McMaster, then the National Security Advisor. Which is not to say that there was no real muscle behind the effort.

At the center of the effort, according to interviews, was Richard Seddon, a former British undercover spy who was recruited in 2016 by security contractor Erik Prince to train Project Veritas operatives to infiltrate trade unions, the campaigns of the Democratic Congress and other targets. He led field operations for the Veritas project until mid-2018.

O’Keefe is a burlesque figure, but Seddon and Prince are serious people, Prince being one of the least excusable human beings on the planet. And then, there are also dynastic ratfcking in there.

It is not known whether any of Mr. Trump’s White House advisers had direct knowledge of the campaign, but one of the participants in the operation against Mr. McMaster, Barbara Ledeen, said she had was brought in by someone “with access to the McMaster calendar”.

In 2015, Barbara Ledeen, a close ally of disgraced General Michael Flynn, attempted to launch her own investigation into Hillary Rodham Clinton’s emails. As assistant to then-Senate Judiciary Chuck Grassley, Ledeen was deeply involved as a mole administration * during the early stages of the Russia inquiry. She is Michael Ledeen’s second wife, and there has hardly been a Republican presidential scandal in the past 40 years in which Michael Ledeen has not participated. In 1980, he wrote bogus articles for the New Republic, which was having a terrible decade, alleging that President Jimmy Carter’s brother was in the pay of both Muammar Gaddafi and the PLO. The Wall Street Journal later reported that the stories were part of an anti-Carter disinformation campaign.

Michael Ledeen’s family has made ratfcking a generational business.

During the Reagan administration, Michael Ledeen argued that the Bulgarian government was behind the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II, whose later reports have proved clearer. He later introduced Manuchar Ghorbanifar to Reagan’s aide Robert MacFarlane, which put Ledeen in the midst of the Iran-Contra scandal.

During the second Bush administration, Ledeen pushed the fable about Iraq’s purchase of yellowcake uranium from Niger. Ledeen has always believed strongly in the redemptive power of American imperial violence. Criticizing Brent Scowcroft’s warning against invading Iraq, Ledeen wrote:

We can only hope that we turn the region into a cauldron, and faster, please. If there has ever been a region that largely deserved to be boiled down, it is the Middle East today. If we wage the war effectively, we will bring down the terrorist regimes in Iraq, Iran and Syria, and either bring down the Saudi monarchy or force it to abandon its global assembly line to indoctrinate young terrorists.

This, it can be said, has not aged well. Thank goodness Ledeen never had the war on Iran that would have led him to glory.

I bring this all back in the context of the latest NYT revelations because, once again, this is another aberrant episode from the former president *. The Ledens have found work in every Republican administration since 1980, and Barbara Ledeen has found employment with the President of the Senate Judiciary. When Camp Runamuck went looking for Beltway ratfckers, they found some of the same people Reagan and the two Bushes called. The decay is old, chronic and deep in the wood.

