Anti-Israel rally in Bangladesh grazes UN, US silence





Dhaka, Bangladesh Thousands of Muslims in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, attended a rally on Friday to condemn Israeli assaults and the slaughter and injuries of innocent people in Palestine. The procession started at the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque after the Eid al-Fitr prayer and passed through the roads and main streets of the city. The Muslim-majority South Asian country celebrated the festival on Friday. Protesters carrying festoons and placards with slogans such as "Terrorist Israel" chanted anti-Israel slogans and demanded urgent international action to prevent "Zionist forces" from targeting and killing innocent Palestinians. Speakers at the rally condemned the UN and the United States for ignoring Israel's continued persecution of Palestinians in their homeland. "It is a matter of great shame for the United States and the UN for their failure to protect human rights in the Middle East, although they still try to teach the world about human rights. man and democracy, "Maolana Yunus Ahmed, a local Islamic scholar, said addressing the rally. He also urged the Muslim world to unite against the decades-long occupation and oppression of Palestine. Welcoming the active role of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against Israeli tyranny in the occupied Palestinian territory, he urged leaders of other Muslim states to follow him. "Our request to Erdogan is that you strive to unite the Muslim world against Israel for the best interests of the Ummah and humanity," Ahmed added. Other speakers at the rally also urged people to boycott Israeli products. Praising Bangladesh's clear stance against Israeli aggression, they called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to work more actively to form a greater alliance among Muslim countries to protect the rights of Palestinians and other oppressed Muslims in different parts of the world. . Bangladesh is one of the few countries in the world that has not established diplomatic relations with Israel and has issued numerous statements in support of the legitimate struggles of Palestinian Muslims and of Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. Ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 119 Palestinians so far, including 28 children and 15 women, according to Palestinian health officials. At least 621 other people were injured in addition to heavy damage to residential buildings in the enclave. To date, seven Israelis have been killed in the recent violence – six of them in rocket attacks, in addition to one soldier killed when an anti-tank guided missile hit his jeep. Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem over the past month, as Israeli settlers escalate following a court order for the eviction of Palestinian families from the area. Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.







