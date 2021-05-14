PM Modi says Covid virus is spreading rapidly in rural areas

The government, he said, is working on “war footing” to control the second wave of infections and is setting up new hospitals and oxygen production plants while increasing the supply of drugs and vaccines.

He called on states to crack down on black marketing of drugs and other essentials.

“I want to warn you about corona. This pandemic is spreading rapidly in rural villages. Every government is making efforts to stop this. The awareness about this among the rural people and the cooperation of the panchayat institutes are equally important.

“You have never disappointed the nation. We hope that this time too, to protect yourself and your family from COVID, all necessary precautions are taken. Wearing a mask correctly and regularly is important,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the publication of the 8th tranche of financial benefits under the PM-KISAN program by videoconference here.

Modi urged farmers to be aware of this invisible enemy and to take timely precautions and medication. He asked people to wear masks, maintain their social estrangement and get tested if there are symptoms.

The Prime Minister urged farmers not to take COVID symptoms such as colds and fever lightly. “Take the test, isolate yourself and start treatment on time.”

Also after vaccination, people should not forget to follow the appropriate behavior of COVID, he added.

Facing the world’s worst health crisis, India has reported more than 3 lakh of infections per day for 22 consecutive days.

With 3.43,144 new infections in the past 24 hours, the total cases have exceeded 2.4 crore. With 4,000 new deaths, the death toll now stands at 2,62317, since the pandemic first hit India more than a year ago.

Much of the new infections are believed to originate in rural areas.

For its part, said the Prime Minister, the government is working on a “war footing” to control the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi said he was convinced the country would win the battle against the coronovirus, which he described as an “invisible enemy” and “multicolored” in nature.

“After 100 years, such a terrible pandemic puts the world to the test every step of the way. In front of us we have an invisible enemy, which is multifaceted. We have lost loved ones to this enemy, the coronavirus,” said said Modi.

He highlighted the pain of compatriots who recently lost loved ones in the COVID battle. “The pain that a lot of people have gone through, I felt the same pain. I feel the same.”

“We are fighting with all our might … We are overcoming the resource hurdles in the fight against the second corona wave,” he said.

All government departments, armed forces and scientists are working day and night to fight COVID-19, he said.

“India is not a country to lose heart. Neither India, nor Indians will lose heart. We will fight and we will win,” Modi said.

Modi stressed that vaccines are an excellent defense against the coronavirus and said that so far 18 crore of doses have been administered in the country.

The center and states are making continuous efforts to get everyone vaccinated at a rapid rate, he said, and urged people to get vaccinated in turn.

Highlighting measures taken to increase essential medicines and oxygen supply across the country, the prime minister said COVID hospitals and oxygen factories using the latest technology are being established in different parts of the country.

“Special rails provide oxygen to different parts of the country. Oxygen tankers and drivers work non-stop. Whether it is doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, lab technicians, ambulance drivers, sample collectors – all are working around the clock to save every individual, ”he said. he adds.

Modi added that the government and the pharmaceutical sector have boosted the production of essential drugs and even imported from abroad.

Regarding the hoarding and black marketing of essential drugs, the Prime Minister said that in the current difficult times, some people are engaged in the hoarding and black marketing of essential drugs and items.

“I urge states to take strict action against these people. It is against humanity,” he said.

Regarding the vaccination program, Modi said this vaccine will provide us with protective coverage against the coronavirus, reducing the risk of serious illness.

“The center and all state governments together are making continuous efforts to enable more and more peasants to get vaccinated at a rapid rate,” he said.

In addition, Modi said the free vaccination is practiced in government hospitals across the country. “So, whenever your turn comes, get vaccinated.”

Modi also said the government started distributing free food grains to 80 crore to poor beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for two months – May and June.

“I urge states to ensure that there is no problem in distributing free grain to the poor,” he added.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.