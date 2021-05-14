Pak Imran Khan’s PM lacks clarity on policies





ANI | Updated: May 14, 2021 4:18 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): Responses given by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a recent public telephone interaction raise questions about his ability to run the country and also show that he lacks the ability to formulate well-thought-out policies and implement them. Khan had publicly berated his own embassies for actions outside their purview, showing the prime minister had a woefully inadequate understanding of embassy consular work, PakistanToday reported in an editorial. The envoys criticized foreign service officers for failing to serve the expatriate community well and nurture a colonial mindset. Previously, Khan, instead of investigating first, the Prime Minister has gone on the air to criticize the country’s diplomats. While appearing to withdraw the charges, the Khan blamed those who broadcast his interaction live instead of showing only snippets of it.In other words, the PM still believes the allegations made by him were correct then that those who published them were fake, PakistanToday reported.

Further, according to the editorial, Khan’s policies on India are also unclear. While answering a question about future relations with India, Khan categorically stated that there would be no talks with India until the Modi government reverted to the pre-August 2019 status of the Kashmir (abrogation of the special statute of the State and its division into two unions). territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019) .Will Pakistan not have trade negotiations with India and will there not be a return of the two high commissioners in their chanceries? Will this state of inaction reduce tensions between Pakistan and India, the editorial asked. In addition, responding to a question about the continued rise in the prices of basic necessities, the Prime Minister accused the media of making it unnecessarily a problem. Are not prices going up all over the world? he asked. He said he gave the task of lowering prices to the new finance minister. If the problem did not exist, why ask the Minister of Finance to deal with it? And if it exists, why weren’t the former finance ministers asked to solve it? Visionary leaders are rare among politicians, the least expected of Imran Khan is an ability to make well-thought-out policies combined with skills to implement them.There is a lack of clarity on policies and addiction to gut reactions. from the administration of Imran Khan. He is also expected to be low-key enough not to create embarrassing situations for himself, PakistanToday reported. (ANI)

