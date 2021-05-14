VIDEO Meeting between President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Maruf Amin by video call





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – This year’s Eid Al-Fitr, which is still in a state of a Covid-19 pandemic, has forced President Joko Widodo and Vice President Maruf Amin to stay in touch by phone. The rally between the country’s leaders was uploaded to social media. In the video, President Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin apologize to each other physically and spiritually on this day of fitri via a video call. President Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin also asked about the family’s state of health on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which is still celebrated under the conditions of the Covid pandemic. -19. Also read: Meeting with Jokowi and Adian Napitupulu to discuss the management of pandemics in the economy Also read: Jokowi: Hopefully this victory day will be the momentum for us to stand up and win against the Covid-19 pandemic Also read: Anies Baswedan tightens ebb to prevent increase in active Covid-19 cases in Jakarta Previously, President and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo (Jokowi) congratulated Eid Al-Fitr 1 Syawal 1442 Hijriah, Thursday (5/13/2021). “From the Presidential Palace in Bogor, I wish you a happy Eid Al-Fitr 1442 Hijriah, I apologize physically and spiritually,” the president said in a video uploaded to the Cabinet Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Wednesday (12 / 5/2021). First Lady Iriana, who was alongside President Jokowi, also conveyed the Eid al-Fitr greeting to all Muslims in the country. Also read: Kapolda Metro Jaya: Return-to-Home Ban Successfully Reduces 50% of Jakarta Residents Also read: Betawi Ketupat becomes a typical menu of every Eid, Sandiaga Uno: three days-three nights, this meal continues “I also wish you a happy Eid Al-Fitr, I apologize physically and spiritually,” Ms. Iriana said. The President said the Indonesian people still had to show patience and restraint as they could not keep in direct contact or come face to face with family and friends amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Even if it is difficult, it must be adopted for the safety of all. Also read: COVID-19 RI Vaccination UPDATE May 12, 2021: first dose 13678323, second injection 8908265 people







