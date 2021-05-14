Narendra Modi likely won’t miss at G-7 summit in London

In view of the severe Covid crisis, the UK government has been forced to put India on a red list. This is because no Indian citizen other than those residing in Great Britain is allowed to enter the British Isles. But an exception was made for Modi and his entourage. The quarantine requirement was lifted although visitors were tested during the summit. India is not an integral part of the G7 which consists of the United States, Germany, France, Japan, Italy, Canada and Great Britain only a guest country selected on a ad hoc base with Australia, South Korea and South Africa. In fact, Modi would not have participated in closed-door member-only sessions. Modis’ contributions to international gatherings have generally gone unnoticed among the mainstream media and people abroad. His absence will therefore not be really missed.

Indeed, he might have realized that he could become an object of pity at the Summit, following the mismanagement of Covid by his governments. International media coverage of him and the certainty of facing tough questions about incompetence, callousness and intolerance would also have deterred him.

The UKs Guardian in a lengthy article last month recounted the story of George Osborne, Chancellor of the Exchequer under British Prime Minister David Cameron, rushing to Delhi to meet Modi after coming to power in 2014. Osborne now admits that romance never blossomed when he had hoped.

The newspaper continues: The Indian High Commission must have sensed it had hit a double jackpot when Johnson appointed (Priti) Patel as Home Secretary … She shamelessly praised his Hindu nationalism (Modis) , hailed controversial economic policies such as monetization in 2016 … and written letters welcoming to the UK the controversial ideologues of Modis’ Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).