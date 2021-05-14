Over 7 million people in need assisted under the Ehsaas Kafalat program: Sania Nishtar





ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Reduction, Dr Sania Nishtar, said on Friday that at present, more than 7 million people in the need in Pakistan are supported under the Ehsaas Kafalat program and the Ehsaas payment system to be fully digitized until September 2021.

Opening biometric ATMs and bank branches for Ehsaas beneficiaries would be a major feature of the new Ehsaas digital payment system, she said, speaking to a private news channel.

She said Ehsaas focuses on accountability and impact, which has laid the groundwork to become a leading global example on how to tackle poverty.

She said the Ehsaas team, under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had made huge strides in implementing a multidimensional poverty reduction program in recent years, a- she added.

Sania further mentioned that the federal government is also introducing targeted grants for Ehsaas beneficiaries in Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) and karyan stores starting next month as part of the Ehsaas program.

She said those in need will now receive subsidized rate items at USC outlets, which is another important step to ease the needy segment of society.

Nishtar said the IT integration process now works seamlessly, which will allow USC to identify Ehsaas beneficiaries by giving them targeted subsidies on certain food items. is more beneficial for the economic well-being of the poor.

In response to a question, she said the Ehsaas Langar program would be further expanded to the rest of the country to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry, adding that the Ehsaas Langar program has been launched in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wishes.

She said the government is bearing all the expenses of Langar Khanas, adding that the Ehsaas Langar program is one of the federal government’s Ehsaas program projects which aims to fight hunger across the country.

She said that the government is currently taking all these practical steps to reduce the gap between rich and poor in order to develop social harmony in the country.

She said the prime minister strictly ordered the ministry to ensure the provision of free food and shelter to everyone in need in the country.

