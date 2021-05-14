Jack M. Mintz: Biden or Trump, it’s always America first





Breadcrumb Trail Links FP Commentary

Your tone aside, it’s hard to see a real change in Canada’s relationship with the United States.

Author of the article:

Jack M. Mintz So far Joe Biden, on the left, is just a protectionist US president like his predecessor Donald Trump, on the right, but with a friendlier face, writes Jack Mintz. Photo by Angela Weiss, Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images Article content

Now that the first 100 days of Joe Bidens’ presidency are ancient history, we should ask ourselves if his foreign and trade policies have been good for Canada. He certainly deserves the credit for being open to working with his allies. This is an improvement over Donald Trump, who saw the world as a Roman arena with the most powerful gladiator winning. If we’re being honest, however, we should be very disappointed with Biden, his America-first orientation isn’t that far from Trumps.

On the bright side, Biden is not looking to renegotiate NAFTA, which Trump has called the worst trade deal in history. Thanks to the first steps taken by the Mexicans and our own perseverance, Trump finally agreed to a new deal. But the tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum that it imposed in 2018 have not yet been lifted. It lifted some aluminum tariffs last August, but the rest are continuing and the Biden administration shows little interest in removing them.

Publicity

This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

Where is our criticism of Biden, who is equally protectionist when it comes to American steel and aluminum?

Canadians have been rightly enraged by the Trump tariffs. So where is our criticism of Biden, who is equally protectionist when it comes to American steel and aluminum? Perhaps Ottawa is keeping quiet about this slap in our collective faces in the hope of making progress on other issues.

If so, he might want to rethink. Progress has been scarce. On the very first day of his tenure, Biden canceled Keystone XL, despite pre-election assurances to the Prime Minister that he would review the project before making a decision. Some criticisms! TCE developed a net zero emissions pipeline powered by renewable electricity, but the Americans shot it down on sight. With virtually no seat in western Canada, our Prime Minister barely grumbled. Making a big fuss should be important for all of Canada: the cancellation hurts Canada’s primary source of export revenue, generated by an industry that has one of the best environmental, social and governance records among global producers of oil. Its revenues help pay for federal spending on child care, equalization and other pet projects. Without our mineral exports, the federal deficit would be higher and the Canadian dollar much lower than it is.

Bidens’ environmental policies will soon be tested again by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmers, who threatens to halt the delivery of oil to Ohio, Michigan and central Canada through the Enbridges Line 5 pipeline. is closed, Ontarians and Quebeckers, who regularly elect the Liberals, will have to deal with price hikes for gasoline, diesel and chemicals. Unlike Keystone XL, the federal government strongly supports the industry, likely because seats will be at risk in Ontario region 905 if Line 5 is closed.

Publicity

This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

U.S. courts may ultimately stop Michigan from shutting down the line, but the question is: where’s Joe? The president has countless ways to pressure Michigan to come to a deal with Enbridge without going to court. In fact, things should have been sorted out now rather than going downhill. But Governor Whitmer is Biden’s ally and, it seems, more important than Canada.

Philip Cross: Few Canadians Know How Important the Oil Sands Are William Watson: JRB Is No FDR Jack M. Mintz: Putting Government Under Pressure

Your tone aside, it’s hard to see any real change in Canada’s relationship with the United States. Bidens America First’s strategy will favor US public infrastructure providers. Canada’s forest industry is booming, but not thanks to the endless softwood lumber dispute, which is further away than ever from being resolved. The United States has sent us AstraZeneca COVID vaccine which they have in storage but still have not been approved. But Biden seems reluctant to deliver more, even though Canadians and Americans must continually cross the border to make sure we have enough food on the table and produce on the shelves. North America should do its best to minimize COVID transmission in a cooperative manner.

Faced with a protectionist US president with a friendlier face, what should Canada do?

Faced with a protectionist US president with a friendlier face, what should Canada do? Instead of just pushing for access, which we usually do, maybe it’s time to roll out some big ideas to develop better institutional arrangements with the United States. In the meantime, we must not bow to US policies if they are not in our best interests.

Publicity

This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

A good example is the US push at the G20 and the OECD for a global minimum corporate tax of 21 percent. This might make sense for a U.S. administration looking to raise corporate tax rates by a third, from 21 to 28 percent. But it’s not necessarily in our best interests. Canada is in dire need of expanding its trade around the world, a goal that will likely be achieved by local multinationals developing export markets abroad. This is one of the reasons why Canada has pursued a policy of encouraging foreign investment abroad: to help create jobs supported by trade at home. The American point of view, going back decades, is exactly the opposite: a dollar invested abroad is a dollar less invested in the United States.

Canada must rethink its American strategy. We have to fight back when necessary, as we did with the tariffs on aluminum and steel and could have done on Keystone XL. We must seek stronger deals for a more competitive North American economy and we must develop alternative markets to strengthen our own bargaining power with the Americans.

After 100 days, one thing is clear: Biden or Trump, America is looking after its own interests first. So should we.

Share this article in your social media ad

This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

An in-depth report on The Logic’s innovation economy, presented in partnership with the Financial Post.

Most notable articles from the Financial Post

Sign up to receive daily news from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for registering!

A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.

The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will be in your inbox soon.

We encountered a problem while registering. Try Again

comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos