Two villages in DI Khan celebrate Eid ul Fitr today





Pakistani Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Peshawar, Pakistan on the 13th. May 2021. – Reuters / File The villages of Badni Khel and Kati Khel observed their last fast yesterday. The villages are located in Tehsil Paharpur of DI Khan. The two villages consist of 900 houses, says the city’s former Nazim.

The first day of Eid-ul-Fitr was observed across the country on Thursday, but two villages of Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marked the festival today (Friday).

The people residing in the villages of Badni Khel and Kati Khel of DI Khan observed their last fast yesterday – a total of 30 rozas – and offered their Eid prayers today.

The villages are located in Tehsil Paharpur of DI Khan. The city’s former Nazim Ismail Khan said the two villages consist of 900 houses.

The controversy continues

Controversy over Shawwal’s moon sighting continued as Pakistanis celebrate the second day of Eid.

Professor Javed Iqbal, director of space, science and technology at the University of Karachi, made the latest statement regarding Shawwal’s moon, saying that according to astronomy it is not possible to see the moon on May 12.

It was impossible to see the [Shawwal] moon even with a telescope, Dr Iqbal said, adding that the moon was not even likely to appear in Peshawar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, on the other hand, while posting a photo of the new moon on Thursday evening, said the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s decision on Eid was correct .

He had said that no one needed to keep a qaza fast.

His comments came in response to the statement by former Committee Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman in which he urged Muslims to observe a qaza fast instead of Ramadan 30.

Rehman had also asked those who observed aitkaaf to perform a qaza for this with a fast, adding that he too would fast on Friday to make up for the missed roza.

The Shawwal moon sighting was announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on the night of May 12 at 11:30 p.m., after which a series of non-stop discussions on the matter began.

