Boris Johnson tells Yorkshire mayors Dan Jarvis and Tracy Brabin to ‘stop whining’





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the two Yorkshire Underground Mayors that they should not “complain and blame the central government for things”. The inflammatory comments came in response to a question from Sheffield City area mayor Dan Jarvis in the House of Commons. To receive the latest Yorkshire Live email updates, Click here . Mr Jarvis, who is also the MP for Barnsley Central, urged the Prime Minister to ‘reset relations’ with mayors after Tracy Brabin was elected in West Yorkshire last week, and to restore the balance of power in favor of devolved regions. As our sister reports, the title Manchester Evening News, Mr Jarvis said: “I am sure the Prime Minister will want to warmly welcome the newly elected Metro Mayors Nik Johnson [elected in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough], Dan Norris [West of England] and of course Tracy Brabin. “As the Prime Minister is well aware, being mayor is a huge privilege, but as Covid-19 has proven, it is not without frustrations. “May I urge the Prime Minister to take advantage of this moment, to reset relations with the English mayors and to work cooperatively and closely with us as we emerge from the pandemic?”





However, his question met with a hostile response from Mr Johnson, who accused the mayors of simply passing the buck. “From my experience, I think there are two types of mayors,” the prime minister said. “The mayor’s project is a big project and it tends to produce mayors who defend their region and get along and take responsibility or people who complain and blame the central government for things. “I much prefer type A to type B, Mr. President.” While he did not specifically name any politicians, it is believed Mr Johnson’s comments may have referred to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. Mr Burnham, Labor mayor, has sharply criticized the government throughout its four-year tenure. Last year he accused Boris Johnson of “playing poker with people’s lives” after the level 3 lockdown talks came to an abrupt end. In an outburst of anger at an impromptu press conference in Manchester city center in October 2020, he said: “Is this a government determined to level this country? “What we have seen today is a deliberate act of a race to the bottom.”



Follow Kristian on Twitter here You can read more of his stories here Send an email to [email protected] Or contact Kristian on Facebook if you want to share any news, stories or updates Did you shoot a great video? Send your images via WhatsApp to 07785 476084 Mr Jarvis has also been very critical of the Prime Minister's leadership throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, calling his decision to allow families to mingle at Christmas a "risk we cannot afford". In a statement issued in mid-December, Mr Jarvis said: "Once again Boris Johnson was deemed insufficient after his misplaced confidence that we could enjoy a Christmas as normal as possible. "He has always made promises to the British people that he cannot keep, and hesitates when decisive action is needed to keep us all safe." Meanwhile, Ms Brabin has vowed to 'defend' West Yorkshire.







