It is PM Modi’s duty to tell the world the real risk of the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19.

By Andy Mukherjee,

If you haven’t heard of B.1.617 yet, there’s a good chance you will soon.

This particular variant of Covid-19 is at least in part responsible for the crushing second wave in India, the current global epicenter of the pandemic. The World Health Organization has now changed B.1.617 from a variant of interest to a variant of concern. Authorities like Public Health England are already treating it like the latter, which means that there is something concerning about one or more of the criteria on which a virus is judged, including how fast it is. transmits, how much it kills and whether it escapes detection or reduces vaccines. effective.

The issues underlying these threat thresholds have gone beyond estimating the true scale of the ongoing disaster in India. Whether daily deaths and new cases are, as officially reported, around 4,000 and 400,000, respectively, or closer to 25,000 deaths and between 2 million and 5 million infections, as Ashish Jha of Brown University School estimates of Public Healths, the rest of the world needs to help the country fight this threat. Out of pure personal interest.

Of the many changes in the pathogen, the two of greatest concern affect a part of the spike protein called the receptor binding domain, which is key to the virus entering human cells. A new study has found that an entry caused by the spike protein B.1.617 was partially resistant to neutralization by antibodies elicited upon infection or vaccination with the vaccine Comirnaty / BNT162b2. This is the official name of the Pfizer-BioNTech photo. Although not used in India, it is one of the main lines of defense in developed countries.

India must also do its part. Even as it struggles to provide hospital beds, oxygen and antivirals to its panting citizens, New Delhi must step up genome surveillance to understand for itself and the rest of the world exactly what is going on. . Plans for reopening and economic recovery everywhere may depend on it.

The effectiveness of vaccines in treating variants is not a new concern. Researchers were concerned about everything from B.1.1.7 in the UK and B.1.351 in South Africa to P.1 in Brazil and B.1.429 and B.1.232 in California. (Yes, the naming system is crazy.) So far the news has been pretty good. As Sam Fazeli, a pharmaceutical analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, recently noted, there is evidence from non-human studies that the booster injections will neutralize both the original virus and its modified version. When it comes to reports of groundbreaking infections in Israel or of vaccinated people stricken with the new variant, as Fazeli notes, we shouldn’t be overly concerned as long as symptoms are mild or nonexistent and hospitalization is over. not necessary.

A small-scale study of 123 doctors, nurses and other medical staff at a specialist diabetes treatment center in New Delhi found that of 113 employees vaccinated (107 with the two doses required), 18 were infected with Covid-19, but only one person had to be hospitalized. The individual was then released, I learned from one of the researchers. It is not known whether this group has been exposed to B.1.617.

It’s just another thing we don’t know amid the chaos in India. People are scrambling to find a hospital bed or an oxygen cylinder. Or if they are a vaccine. The crematoriums are full and frightened villagers are throwing bodies into the river, just as their ancestors did during the Spanish flu of 1918, economic historian Chinmay Tumbe described in his book, The Age of Pandemics.

Simply allowing the coronavirus to run its course in a population of 1.4 billion would be morally wrong. It would also be dangerous: the longer it takes to tame India’s second wave, the greater the risk of a variant escaping vaccine protection.

One sixth of humanity cannot be ignored without a blow to a global economy eager to reopen. Ask Silicon Valley executives overseeing large software projects for global companies: Their engineering teams in India are in disarray. Or take the final weeks of the Group of Seven meetings in London, billed as the first face-to-face powwow in two years. Two members of the Indian contingent, invited as guests, tested positive, which led to the self-isolation of Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs. A PR disaster for the host, but also a reminder that it cannot be business as usual for the world until the Indian situation is brought under control. Sure enough, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson now says he is “anxious” about B.1.617.2, a sub-line of the variant detected in India. Cases of the new strain more than doubled to 1,313 from 520 over the past week, Public Health England said on Thursday.

For neighboring Asian economies, the risk is much greater. Thailand has extended its ban on travelers from India to Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan. Australia was so alarmed that it controversially denied entry even to its own citizens returning from India. Hong Kong was spooked when 51 passengers on a single flight from New Delhi earlier last month tested positive for 43% of them, the disease emerged two weeks into their mandatory hotel quarantine. The city has decided to proceed with genome sequencing to assess the threat. More recently, a 29-year-old Indian engineer arriving in Hong Kong from Dubai was indicted by authorities for allegedly giving misleading information after 1,200 residents had to be quarantined due to the varying threat he posed. .

Singapore’s largest active cluster, at one of the city’s major hospitals, is assigned to B.1.617.2. This sub-line of the Indian variant is more contagious and results in larger clusters than before, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said, according to the Straits Times.

As countries help India with everything from stockpiles of vaccine to oxygen, they should in return demand an honest report of cases and death data and a much more in-depth genomic examination of emerging variants than is. currently performed. In a country that is proud to be the pharmaceutical capital of the world, local laboratories are more than capable. But they just can’t assess the threat by sequencing just over 13,000 samples from over 23 million cases.

The administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modis could have done many things differently to avoid overwhelming the country’s uneven healthcare system. Where he can still catch up is his duty to find out and tell the truth to his own people and to the rest of the world. Especially about B.1.617.