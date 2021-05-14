KPK Director Asks Jokowi To Solve 75 Employee Problems





The unprofessional impact of KPK agents influences the major issues that are dealt with. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Director of the Anti-Corruption Campaign and the Anti-Corruption Commission for the Eradication of Corruption (KPK), Giri Suprapdiono, hopes that President Joko Widodo will step in to resolve the issue of 75 employees of the anti-corruption agency who are threatened with dismissal. They have the potential to lose their jobs as a result of the State of Non-Compliance with Requirements (TMS) in the National Insight Test (TWK). “We hope that the Head of State will take over this controversy, because he is the highest official at ASN,” Giri Suprapdiono told Republika in Jakarta (14/5) on Friday. He admitted to having obtained a TMS (SK) decree which relieved him of his professional responsibilities at the KPK. Based on the second point of the decree, Giri was invited to hand over this responsibility to his superiors from May 7, 2021. “We have received a decree that does not meet the requirements (TMS) and in decree dictum 2 we are released from our duties and responsibilities and leave the care to (non-professional) superiors. He insisted, change the status of the KPK officers Becoming a Civilian Apparatus of State (ASN) is the mandate of KPK Law number 19 of 2019. He said the constitution does not state that KPK employees are selected to become ASN. Contrary to the attitude of the management of the KPK, he considered that it was a question of selecting the employees. He explained that the impact of devolution or non-employment endangers the integrity of the handling of important cases currently handled by the KPK. In addition, he continued, this policy also wastes the state budget on paying salaries and sets a bad example of anti-corruption and integrity education. As we know, TWK KPK employees reap controversy because they ask questions that do not correspond to the main task and function of eradicating corruption. Among the questions that arose were the employee’s perspective on FPI, Muhammad Rizieq Shihab, HTI, the reasons for not being married, the desire to become a second wife, the prayers to LGBT people. TWK, who was joined by 1,351 KPK employees, managed to get rid of 75 employees with integrity, such as the lead investigator, Novel Baswedan, the chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) who is also investigator Yudi Purnomo, KPK director of Socialization and anti-corruption campaign Giri Suprapdiono and KPK leader Harun Al-Rasyid. They were declared TMS based on the test. The KPK then issued Decree No. 652 of 2021 on the leadership of the KPK regarding the results of the National Insights test assessment. The letter signed by KPK President Firli Bahuri and a copy signed by Acting Head of Human Resources Office Yonathan Demme Tangdilintin instructs unqualified employees to hand over their duties and responsibilities to their direct superiors.







