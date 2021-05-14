Turkey detonates short-lived Israel reconciliation

(MENAFN – Asia Times) While Turkey was already striving to build better relations with Israel, recent violence in Gaza, Jerusalem and elsewhere has dashed hopes for real rapprochement.

Just months after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wanted to improve Turkish-Israeli relations “ to a better point ”, on Wednesday evening he saw him call on the international community to “ give to Israel a strong and dissuasive lesson. ” ‘according to the official Turkish reading of a phone call he made to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan also called on the international and Muslim worlds to consider deploying an international force in Gaza to protect the Palestinians.

“I think this could be the shortest ‘normalization’ in history,” Soner Cagptay, director of the Turkey research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told Asia Times.

Yet, as a much smaller reading of the same phone call from the official Russian TASS news agency suggests, Erdogan’s calls for more determined action may be more rhetorical than substantive.

” Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the parties to defuse tensions and called for peaceful regulation of emerging disputes, ” TASS reported on May 12, largely echoing more measured international responses from Washington, Brussels and Beijing. .

At the same time, “ as the Turkish presidential palace tries to coordinate a pan-Islamic diplomatic response, ” Stirling University international politics expert Dr Clemens Hoffman told Asia Times, “ the taste of really face Israel. is probably moderate to zero from Jakarta to Rabat. ”

Indeed, last year, several traditionally anti-Israel governments, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, “normalized” their relations with Tel Aviv through a series of agreements negotiated by the United States. .

Known as the Abrahamic Accords, these new relationships are now under great pressure. Yet abandoning them altogether may be a step too far for regimes that have reaped considerable benefits from drawing closer to the Israelis.

Give a hand

The United Arab Emirates were the first to announce “normalization” with Israel in September 2020. Bahrain and Sudan followed suit, with Morocco signing its agreement in December.

Diplomatic relations were established between these states and Israel, a nation that all had long officially regarded as enemy number one.

Since the deals were negotiated by the United States, they were also touted as a major achievement by the then-President Donald Trump’s US administration.

In this spirit of conciliation, Turkey also announced in December 2020 that it also wished to improve its relations with Israel.

Previously, Turkey-Israel relations had suffered a major rupture under Erdogan. He had accused Israel of “genocide” against the Palestinians, recalled the Turkish ambassador and opened offices in Turkey for the Palestinian group Hamas considered by Israel and the United States as a “terrorist” organization.

Yet at the end of December 2020, following cooperation with the IDF in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Erdogan announced that he wanted to see relations improve.

The Turkish-Israeli rapprochement has since progressed slowly, the most significant step being a planned visit to a diplomatic forum in Turkey by Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, scheduled for June.

It would have been the first time an Israeli government official has visited Turkey since Ankara recalled its ambassador to Israel in 2018. Following the escalation of violence, however, Steinitz’s invitation was extended. canceled on May 11.

Meanwhile, the “normalization” between Israel and the Arab states has taken more substantial steps forward.

The UAE has established a US $ 10 billion fund to invest in strategic sectors in Israel, while some 50,000 Israeli tourists have flown to the UAE in the first eight weeks after international flights began in November. 2020.

Morocco also benefited from its Abrahamic Accord, as it included the United States’ recognition of Rabat’s claims to disputed territories in Western Sahara.

As for Sudan, the United States removed it from its list of designated “terrorist” states in exchange for its normalization with Israel.

From left to right: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wave from the Truman Balcony to the House Blanche in Washington, DC, after the signing of the Abraham Accords, September 15, 2020. Photo: AFP

Bahrain, meanwhile, “has always been a trial ball for Saudi Arabia,” Joost Hiltermann, MENA program director for the International Crisis Group, told Asia Times. “ Now, however, I think the Saudis themselves are going to delay any normalization. ”

Runnin g r isks

Indeed, with bombs and rockets now falling in what many consider the worst violence since Israel’s 2014 invasion of Gaza, Abraham’s accords appear to be in deep trouble.

This is in part because these agreements were based on the assumption that the Palestinian cause was no longer a problem for many Arab states.

However, “the Palestinian cause is alive,” Kristina Kausch, senior member of the German Marshal Fund in Brussels, told Asia Times. “ The leaders will now think twice before risking the anger of their populations for the normalization of relations with Israel. ”

Indeed, there has been outrage against Israel across the Middle East, both on social media and on the streets.

“The UAE and others will have to be very careful now,” said Hiltermann, “because they know how important the Palestinian cause is in the Arab world.”

While security and defense cooperation is likely to continue, more visible “normalization”, such as tourism and sports exchanges, may be put on hold.

“It may be similar to the peace accords Egypt and Jordan made with Israel,” says Hiltermann. The two Arab states signed comprehensive agreements with Israel in the 1990s, but “ as long as they still exist, they are not de facto implemented. ”

Palestinian protesters run for shelter from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces amid clashes at the compound of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate the Israel took control of Jerusalem during the Six Day War of 1967. Photo: AFP / Ahmad Gharabli

In Istanbul and Ankara, too, protests took place on May 10. Palestine is also central to the concerns of many Turks, whether they are Erdogan supporters or not.

“I would say that rules out any normalcy in Israeli-Turkish relations for the foreseeable future,” Cagptay said.

Meanwhile, however, by defending the Palestinian cause, Erdogan has the opportunity to satisfy the main supporters and to act as the popular leader of the Muslim world.

“ The Turkish president did not miss an opportunity to score political points by tapping into the anti-Israel sentiment prevalent in his electoral base, ” Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and former member of the Turkish parliament, told Asia Times.

This can come at a price, however.

“It hit Erdogan at the wrong time,” Hoffman adds. “ He was keen to normalize all around, given Turkey’s dire financial situation. ”

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a demonstration on May 18, 2018 against the killings of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza-Israel border and the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem. Photo: Document to be distributed via the agencies

Indeed, with the Turkish currency hitting new lows and the economy stuttering, internal support for Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) is dwindling.

A firm stance on Israel may therefore help bolster short-term domestic support, but does little to address Turkey’s longer-term economic problems.

As for Israel, “ he will realize once again, ” Cagptay says, “ how difficult it is to come to an understanding with Turkey as long as Erdogan is at the helm. ”

