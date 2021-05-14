Raghu Ram wishes ex-wife Sugandha Garg his birthday with throwback photo, calls him ‘crazy monkey’





Raghu Ram wished his ex-wife Sugandha Garg his birthday on Thursday by sharing a photo of the actor holding his son, Rhythm. Raghu and his wife, Natalie Di Luccio, became parents in 2020. “Happy birthday to that crazy monkey. Rhythm wants to know if at least now he can call you aunt, ”Raghu wrote.

Sugandha turned 39 on May 13. She also posted on her birthday: “How do you make such small things grow and start making decisions in adulthood?”

Renowned actor Aarya also shared a bunch of his photos. The photos were a combination of Sugandha from her childhood and now.

Raghu and Sugandha, after dating for a brief period, got married in 2006. They announced their separation in 2016 and eventually divorced.

Raghu Ram’s wish for his ex-wife Sugandha Garg on her birthday. (Photo: Raghu Ram / Instagram)

Sugandha had celebrated Rhythm’s birth with an Instagram post in which she described the baby’s parents as “ warriors. ” She had written: “A photo to commemorate the passing of time … Welcome to the rhythm … You were born of warriors.” Sugandha also gave Raghu and Natalie parenting advice to take it easy. She wrote, PS: Please easily fly on cool, progressive and modern boards and boxes. There’s a brand new baby that’s asking you to be relaxed and vulnerable … if you don’t know, you know what’s going to happen … the rhythms are going to pull you in.

Raghu also called them “divorce goals” in an article. “@Isugandha Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like fun, we’ve always had it together. Nothing ends. That changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals, Raghu wrote. Sharing the same photo and responding to Raghu, Sugandha had written, @instaraghu It was a pleasure..I made you all boo .. # Relationshipgoals #divorcegoals. “

Raghu also said in an interview that they remain good friends. “Sugandha was the first to know Natalie through me. She said if she had to choose a girl for me, it would be her. They had many conversations behind my back. I’m sure Sugandha gave some advice on dos and don’ts with me. She also told me about the mistakes I should avoid making this time, ”he said.

Sugandha played Imran Khan and Genelia’s friend DSouzas Shaleen in the 2008 release Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. She has been seen in small roles in films like My Name Is Khan and Tere Bin Laden. She was last seen in Disney + Hotstar star Sushmita Sen’s web series Aarya.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos