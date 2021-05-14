Home Office raid in Glasgow described as ‘routine’ by Boris Johnson spokesman

The border forces raid on Glasgow, which saw two men released from an immigration van after an eight-hour confrontation with protesters, has been described as routine by Boris Johnson.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said the confrontation between police and protesters on Kenmure Street, south side of Glasgows, on Thursday, May 13, was completely legal and correct and had no connection to Eid.

Hundreds of people surrounded the Home Office vehicle containing two Indian immigrants who had been evicted from an apartment on the south side of town with a man crawling under the van to keep it from moving.

The men were released following negotiations at the scene and pressure from Nicola Sturgeon, who is the MP for the constituency, on the British Home Office, responsible for immigration.

Reacting to the events, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: Immigration law enforcement attended a speech in Glasgow and the proper legal protocols were followed at all times. The operation was routine and the two Indian nationals fully complied with the officers.







(Image: PA)



Following complaints that the morning raid took place in Eid, at the end of the Islamic holiday of Ramadan, the official added: The operation was routine and was in no way related to the Eid.

It is understood that none of the men, who thanked the neighbors for their help, are Muslims, but the operation took place in one of Scotland’s largest Muslim communities.

Lakhvir Singh and Sumit Sehdevi said they were overwhelmed by community support that prevented their detention.

However, the prime minister’s spokesperson said: What immigration law enforcement officials were doing was to fight illegal immigration and the harm it can cause.

“The individuals have been released on bail pending further investigation and we will continue to fight illegal immigration and the harm it causes.





Get all the top Scottish political news straight to your inbox by signing up for our Politics newsletter. We cover Holyrood, Westminster and Local Councils, currently focusing on how our governments are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. To sign up, simply enter your email address in the pink box at the top of this article. You can also visit our newsletter registration center. Once you’re there, enter your email address and select Policy and any other Daily Record newsletters that interest you.

The official added: It is important that immigration law enforcement officers are able to prevent illegal immigration and combat illegal immigration, and that is what they were doing yesterday.

Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf have contacted the Home Office to ask them to drop the operation as hundreds have determined the vehicle will not move.

Along with other Scottish political leaders, the Prime Minister tweeted her disgust on Thursday.

She said: I fundamentally disagree with @ukhomeoffice’s immigration policy, but even putting that aside, this action was unacceptable. Acting in this way, in the heart of a Muslim community as they celebrated Eid, and in an area experiencing a Covid epidemic was a health and safety risk.

The issue will be raised on Friday in an urgent question addressed to the Scottish Parliament by Green co-leader Patrick Harvie.

Harvie is to ask what engagement the Scottish government has had with the UK government and with the Scottish Police regarding the community response to the attempted immigration law enforcement action on Kenmure Street in Glasgow on May 13.