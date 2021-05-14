Home Office raid in Glasgow described as ‘routine’ by Boris Johnson spokesman

The border forces raid on Glasgow, which saw two men released from an immigration van after an eight-hour confrontation with protesters, has been described as routine by Boris Johnson.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson said the confrontation between police and protesters on Kenmure Street, south side of Glasgows, on Thursday, May 13, was completely legal and correct and had no connection to Eid.
Hundreds of people surrounded the Home Office vehicle containing two Indian immigrants who had been evicted from an apartment on the south side of town with a man crawling under the van to keep it from moving.
The men were released following negotiations at the scene and pressure from Nicola Sturgeon, who is the MP for the constituency, on the British Home Office, responsible for immigration.
Reacting to the events, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: Immigration law enforcement attended a speech in Glasgow and the proper legal protocols were followed at all times. The operation was routine and the two Indian nationals fully complied with the officers.
Following complaints that the morning raid took place in Eid, at the end of the Islamic holiday of Ramadan, the official added: The operation was routine and was in no way related to the Eid.
It is understood that none of the men, who thanked the neighbors for their help, are Muslims, but the operation took place in one of Scotland’s largest Muslim communities.
Lakhvir Singh and Sumit Sehdevi said they were overwhelmed by community support that prevented their detention.
However, the prime minister’s spokesperson said: What immigration law enforcement officials were doing was to fight illegal immigration and the harm it can cause.
“The individuals have been released on bail pending further investigation and we will continue to fight illegal immigration and the harm it causes.
Get all the top Scottish political news straight to your inbox by signing up for our Politics newsletter.
We cover Holyrood, Westminster and Local Councils, currently focusing on how our governments are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
To sign up, simply enter your email address in the pink box at the top of this article.
You can also visit our newsletter registration center. Once you’re there, enter your email address and select Policy and any other Daily Record newsletters that interest you.
The official added: It is important that immigration law enforcement officers are able to prevent illegal immigration and combat illegal immigration, and that is what they were doing yesterday.
Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf have contacted the Home Office to ask them to drop the operation as hundreds have determined the vehicle will not move.
Along with other Scottish political leaders, the Prime Minister tweeted her disgust on Thursday.
She said: I fundamentally disagree with @ukhomeoffice’s immigration policy, but even putting that aside, this action was unacceptable. Acting in this way, in the heart of a Muslim community as they celebrated Eid, and in an area experiencing a Covid epidemic was a health and safety risk.
The issue will be raised on Friday in an urgent question addressed to the Scottish Parliament by Green co-leader Patrick Harvie.
Harvie is to ask what engagement the Scottish government has had with the UK government and with the Scottish Police regarding the community response to the attempted immigration law enforcement action on Kenmure Street in Glasgow on May 13.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos