Erdogan offers strategy-based diplomacy to curb Israel





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the time has come when an international protection force should be sent to Palestine to protect the civilian population from Israeli attacks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched a very charged diplomatic effort to encourage the international community to offer a firm response to Israel and to hold the Zionist state accountable for its acts of large-scale violence and human rights violations against the Palestinians.

Under Erdogan’s leadership, Turkey continues to mobilize all relevant international institutions, in particular the United Nations and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, to support Palestine and teach Israel a “lesson in deterrence.”

In recent days, President Erdogan has had phone calls with the heads of state and government of nearly 20 countries, including Palestine, Russia, Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait and Algeria.

President Erdogan called on the leaders he spoke to to jointly take effective action against the Israeli attacks on Masjid Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem, Gaza and all Palestinians.

In this sense, according to the latest press release from the Turkish government, the president has established his first contact with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau.

Since May 8, when Israeli attacks on Palestinians began, President Erdogan has discussed the issue with the following world leaders: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani , Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah, King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Pakistani Minister Imran Khan, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik and the former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad.

What did we discuss during the phone calls?

During his talks, the Turkish president described Israel’s attacks as “[acts of] terror ”and expressed the harshest condemnation of the persecution of Palestinian Muslims.

President Erdogan said they are taking initiatives at all levels to mobilize the whole world, especially the Islamic world, to end the terror and occupation carried out by Israel. He reaffirmed that Turkey will remain a supporter of the Palestinian cause and will continue to stand alongside its Palestinian brethren. The Turkish president also said that the Turks will continue to protect the glory of Jerusalem.

Stressing that the main target of Israel’s lawlessness and inhumane attacks are essentially all Muslims, the president also stressed the importance of working together for an immediate end to Israel’s attacks. Erdogan said the strong and dissuasive response from the international community as well as concrete measures against the illegal practices and support for Palestine are needed.

Erdogan said it was important for the United Nations Security Council to intervene on the issue before the crisis worsened, and that the idea of ​​sending an international protection force to the region to protect Palestinian civilians should also be worked on.

In addition, in accordance with the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Presidency of Religious Affairs organized an “emergency meeting in Jerusalem” with the agenda of “Masjid Al Aqsa and Jerusalem” with the participation of ministers of religious affairs. , presidents and chief inspectors of Islamic countries.

During the meeting, a common position was defined on protecting the sanctity of Jerusalem and ending the persecution of Palestinian Muslims.

Source: TRT World

