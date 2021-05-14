Critical weeks ahead for Turkey’s relations with the EU and Greece

Politics
AMMAN: The struggle for the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem, the clashes in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslim worshipers and the Israeli police, and the exchange of rockets, bombings and airstrikes between Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces could turn into a civil war between Israeli Jews and Palestinian citizens of Israel, experts fear.
Palestinians, living in mixed Arab and Jewish towns like Lydda, Ramleh, Bat Yam, Haifa and Yaffo, have been the target of repeated attacks in recent days, much of which is motivated by racism.
Right-wing Jewish mobs shouting death at Arabs have beaten individuals, vandalized homes and targeted stores owned by Arabs who make up 20% of the Israeli population.
Wadie Abu Nassar, Haifa-based Spanish honorary consul and political analyst, said his daughters, along with their cars and home in Haifa, were the target of an anti-Arab Jewish mob.
Speaking to a local radio station, Abu Nassar said that while his daughters were shocked by what had happened, the deepest wounds were not physical. Although my daughters suffered physical injuries, the much deeper wounds are the emotional wounds caused by the exposure of this racism, which had been hidden for years, he said.
Abu Nassar, adviser to the Catholic Bishops of Israel, Palestine and Jordan, added that what happened was really telling. I firmly believe in non-violence, but it is clear that Israeli public opinion now sees the depth of racism, and it only happened because they were forced to face a problem that Palestinians are facing. faced for years.
Professor Sari Nusseibeh, former president of Al-Quds University, told Arab News he saw two faces in the sudden Palestinian public uprising in Israel; one expressing a dormant, if not often visible, disaffection with the State of Israel, and the other an identification with the Palestinian national struggle and religious affiliations.
The breakdown of civil status in mutual mistrust, lynching and disorder should be a clear sign for Israel that a discriminatory system based on a supremacist ideology will not hold up forever and must be rectified if a day of judgment is to be avoided. did he declare. .
In the meantime, rockets from Gaza, also inferior to Israeli nuclear and military power, should warn Israel that the Palestinian national struggle will not go away and will continue to pose a deadly threat to Israeli lives and a political challenge like Israel. in the world, he added. Israel is forced to look in the mirror and accept the fact that until justice is achieved it will never achieve peace.
Dan Shanit, a retired Israeli doctor and former head of the Peres Center for Peace medical program, told Arab News he was disappointed with corrupt politicians. The responsibility lies with the corrupt desire to cling to power at all costs while others exploit religious and nationalist sentiments to gain support from the streets after the failed elections. The crowd seems to be gaining the upper hand as the blood of civilians is spilled, he said.
The Haifa-based Mossawa organization called on the international community to work to achieve an immediate ceasefire and stop the strikes on Gaza.
In a statement, he demanded the preservation of the right to freedom of worship for all, the right to freedom of movement, the protection of the right to express an opinion and to demonstrate without being subjected to security oppression or persecution. , and the rejection of any attempt. seize the property of Palestinian citizens.
The statement added that settlers had organized in Arab localities and mixed towns with the intention of inciting clashes with Arab protesters.
Screenshots of conversations by right-wing settler groups through the Telegram app have been leaked showing intention to kill and physically injure Arabs, as well as video evidence of settlers using live ammunition to shoot at protesters Palestinians. Many clashes were provoked and the arrests by the police were discriminatory on one side, he said.
Botrus Mansour, a Nazareth-based lawyer, told Arab News that while the past few days have been very painful to watch, it could have a positive long-term outcome.
For years we have been talking about the problems of the Arab community, the increase in violence, and we have also expressed our concern that the anti-Arab racism tolerated by senior officials will one day show its results on the ground, did he declare. What we are seeing now is evidence of the argument that for too long successive Israeli governments have ignored both internal Arab violence and incitement against Arabs by right-wing extremists. Now the country has seen the results of this bad policy.
Jamal Dajani, a Jerusalemite and former communications official to the Palestinian prime minister, told Arab News that the situation in Israel is very volatile and could easily escalate quickly as it is encouraged by the Kahanists (an extremist Jewish faction) in the Knesset. Israeli and (the government.
What we have seen over the past 24 hours, with Jewish mobs lynching 48 Palestinians and attacking their businesses, is something of great concern, especially if the war on Gaza continues, he added.
Former Palestine Liberation Organization official Hanan Ashrawi said the events of the past few days have had a galvanizing effect, uniting Palestinians in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, Gaza and the rest of the world. the whole diaspora.
