India ‘on war foot’ as coronavirus infections surpass 24 million

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm over the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the vast Indian countryside on Friday, as 4,000 people died from the virus for the third day in a row and infections total has exceeded 24 million.

Volunteers carry the body of a person who died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a crematorium in the village of Giddenahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India on May 13, 2021. REUTERS / Samuel Rajkumar

India is grappling with the highly transmissible B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus, first detected there and now appearing around the world. Modi said his government was on a war footing to try to contain it.

The epidemic is reaching rural areas at high speed, he said, speaking to farmers at a virtual conference. I want to once again warn everyone who lives in the villages about corona.

Although about two-thirds of Indians live in rural towns and villages where health facilities are limited, this was the first time Modi specifically referred to the viruss rampant in the countryside since a second wave erupted in February.

All government departments, all resources, our armed forces, our scientists, everyone is working day and night to counter COVID, together, he said.

The Eid festivities celebrated by India around 200 million Muslims to mark the end of Ramadan were generally submitted on Friday. Most states have imposed full or partial lockdowns, and many mosques have either been closed or as a result of social distancing measures during prayers.

The good thing is that everyone follows and celebrates Eid at home, Maulana Khalid Rashid, a cleric from Lucknow town, told Reuters partner ANI news agency.

Television broadcast images of families mourning the dead in rural hospitals or camping in wards to treat the sick, as bodies washed up in the Ganges as crematoriums overflowed and wood for funeral pyres is rare.

The Lancet medical journal said movement restrictions as well as international support measures were urgently needed to stem an unprecedented public health crisis.

Modi has come under pressure to impose a nationwide lockdown, although on Thursday the chairman of the Public Health Foundation of India questioned whether this would be effective in India.

We recognize … the concerns expressed by international observers … but you cannot wrap all of India in one blanket, K. Srinath Reddy said at a panel discussion.

Health Ministry data recorded 4,000 deaths and 343,144 new infections in the past 24 hours, below last week’s peak of 414,188. The total number of infections since the pandemic hit India more than a year ago has exceeded 24 million, with 262,317 dead. Experts say the real numbers are much higher, with a lack of access to testing and treatment, which means many cases go unrecorded.

Modi has been criticized for his leadership during the pandemic, after allowing a huge Hindu rally to be held in northern India in February and addressing political rallies in April, accused of spreading the virus in rural areas.

QUICK-SPREAD VARIANT

The fast-spreading variant first found in India has raised alarm around the world. It has led to large epidemics in neighboring states like Nepal, and has also been detected far away in Britain, the Americas and elsewhere in Asia.

Yamini Mishra, Asia-Pacific director of rights group Amnesty International, said the virus was spreading and crossing borders at frightening speed and would hit the most marginalized populations in the regions hardest.

The disaster unfolding in India and Nepal should also be a warning for other countries in the region to invest heavily in surge capacity for emergency response, she said.

Modi allowed all Indian adults to apply for vaccines from May 1. But while India is the world’s largest producer of vaccines, huge demand has left it low on stocks and vaccinations have slowed.

As of Friday, he had fully immunized just over 39.4 million people, or about 2.9% of the population. The government has pledged to dramatically speed up the vaccination program in the coming months.

More than 2 billion doses of the vaccine will likely be available between August and December, government adviser VK Paul told reporters. These would include 750 million doses of AstraZenecas vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, as well as 550 million Covaxin, developed by national producer Bharat Biotech.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd said a first batch of Sputnik V vaccine imported from Russia received regulatory clearance on Thursday and the first dose was given on Friday as part of a pilot project.