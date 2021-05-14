Jokowi’s hand tractor aid has arrived in central Sumba





Sumba Tengah, Gatra.com- No less than 30 hand tractor units, assisted by President Jokwi, have arrived at Central Sumba Regency, NTT. This assistance is in line with the President’s promise during a visit to the Sumba center on February 23, 2021 to take stock of the progress of the implementation of the Food Estate or National Food Barn in Makatakeri village, district by Katiku Tana. “Yes that is true. Yesterday Tuesday, May 11, 2021, we received 30 units of hand tractors from President Jokowi. Of course, the first is on behalf of the people of central Sumba. I appreciate and express my gratitude to the President Jokowi for being so concerned about us, ”said Central Sumba Regent Paul Kira Limu (12/5) No less than 30 hand tractor units, assisted by President Jokwi, have arrived at Central Sumba Regency, NTT. During a visit to central Sumba, explained Regent Paul, President Jokowi said that farmers in central Sumba only cultivate and cultivate their land once a year due to the limitations of agricultural machinery. "I have heard that in central Sumba, farmers only work in their rice fields once a year. Therefore, you have to try 2 times or even 3 times a year, if it is not rice-corn-corn, then try rice-paddy-peanuts. For that, I will again help manual tractors for farmers, ”said Paul, citing President Jokowi’s statement at the time. With the addition of 30 units of the Quick Kubota brand hand tractor, Paul continued, the total number of hand tractors in central Sumba already stands at 110 units. “A total of 30 hand tractors will later be donated to farmer groups in central Sumba. It’s about helping farmers cultivate their farmland, ”said Paul. He mentioned that in 2020, Central Sumba Regency, the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, through the Director General of Infrastructure and Facilities of the Ministry of Agriculture, assisted 80 hand tractors. “Currently, 110 hand tractors are in the hands of farmers in central Sumba. With the additional 30 units, I am optimistic that they will gradually meet President Jokowi’s target, at least a year that our farmers will plant twice. We will continue to fight so that in the future we can achieve three times, ”said Paul. As previously reported by Gatra.com, President Joko Widodo on Tuesday February 23 paid a working visit to the central regency of Sumba, NTT province. During this visit, President Joko Widodo reviewed the construction of a food estate in Makata Keri Village, Katiku District, Central Sumba Regency, covering an area of ​​5,000 hectares. The details are 3000 hectares for rice and 2000 hectares for corn crops. “My working visit this time is to take a close look at the food barns at the Central Sumba Regency, NTT. Currently, we have only prepared 5,000 hectares. But in the future, in 2022, I asked to extend it to 10,000 hectares. Later, 5,600 hectares of rice will be divided and 4,400 hectares for maize, ”Jokowi said. The food barn which is being developed in the central Sumba regency, Jokowi explained, aims to increase productivity and crop index in the local rainfed area. Or on dry land, which is facilitated by drilled wells, reservoirs and springs and at the same time contributes to the well-being of the community. “NTT was chosen to host the Food Estate because 34 percent of the poverty is found in NTT. Therefore, I ask that the harvest in central Sumba is always once a year, namely rice. We want to ensure that one year we can harvest two crops of rice and one crop of corn or soybeans, ”Jokowi explained. The development of food barns in NTT province, he continued, still has a major obstacle, namely the availability of water sources that can be used to irrigate the rice paddies. Therefore, the government needs to build up to 200 wells to irrigate the rice fields in the food barn. “The problem, the main obstacle to NTT is water. Earlier we saw that a borehole was built which goes into the rice fields. I ordered the Minister of Public Works to build 200 more wells. In addition, we are also looking at the possibility of rebuilding a reservoir or a dam in central Sumba, ”Jokowi said. In addition to adding embrasures and dams, President Jokowi also called on the agriculture ministry to help with the shortage of agricultural machinery, especially tractors. “In addition to adding reservoirs and dams, I have also asked the Ministry of Agriculture (Alsintan) to contribute to the shortage of agricultural machinery, especially tractors, which local farmers badly need”, Jokowi said. Reporter: Anthony A Taolin



