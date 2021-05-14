Pak’s inconsistent foreign policy





Dr Neeraj Jandial Relations between India and Pakistan since independence have not been stable and are characterized by a sense of suspicion and awareness of identity on the part of the political and military leaders of our western neighbor. on every occasion he had to go on a back foot. Even the intrusion of Kargil initiated by the Pakistani army during the period of General Parvez Musharraf turned out to be a slap in the face to the leaders of his army, as they were blamed squarely by world leaders for creating disorder and therefore had to retract to the original position. Many progressive steps have been taken by the leaders of the two countries since this event, but nothing of substance has emerged. In fact, the violence committed by non-state actors, aided and abetted by Islamabad (as part of state policy) and the primacy given to terrorist tactics by the Pakistani military rulers to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its conditions During these seven decades, due to the active complicity of the centers of power in Islamabad, the situation in the State of Jammu and Kashmir (now named Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir) was in a state of instability and turmoil. The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ultimately had no choice but to abolish Article 370 of the Indian Constitution (a decision taken on August 5, 2019) and its conversion from statehood to Union territory. This decision has led Pakistan’s political leadership (of all shades) and military leadership to unite and vehemently feel this move both nationally and internationally. They have tried every trick in their arsenal to force New Delhi to reverse this decision, but due to the steadfast leadership of the central government and broad international support, the August 5, 2019 decision appears unlikely to be changed. The leaders of the two countries realized the dangers of the tense situation that prevailed and felt that relations could not be allowed to slide further. To do this, they decided they had to address each other’s concerns by engaging in behind-the-scenes talks to break the looming impasse.An important development in this regard was the recently released joint statement from the Directors General (DGs). ) from India and Pakistan. This announcement commits the leaders of the two countries to adhere to the ceasefire agreement through the COL (Line of Control) is a first gradual step in the inauguration of the normalization process. An interesting aspect of this announcement was that Islamabad’s military rulers endorsed this decision.Moreover, during the recent Islamabad Security Dialogue (conclave), the Prime Minister, Imran Khan and the head of the army, General Qamar Bajwa seemed conciliatory. to India. While Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on India to take the first step; General Qamar said it was time to “bury the past and move on”. These statements implied that the powers of Islamabad were keen to make efforts to seek rapprochement. Events seemed to be moving in a positive direction when the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) authorized the importation of sugar, cotton and cotton. cotton yarn from India, but in an about – face, the federal cabinet postponed the decision on April 1, citing reservations expressed by the foreign and interior ministries that there should not be trade with India until he reconsidered his decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Khan cabinet, namely the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi; Minister of Planning and Development, Asad Umar; Human Rights Minister Dr Shareen Mazari and Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmed have opposed trade with India due to the tense situation in the Kashmir Valley. relations with India will not be possible until it reverses the measures it has taken regarding the special status of occupied Kashmir. Interestingly, opening trade with India was the first major decision taken by recently appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar. He had made public the ECC’s decision to reinstate trade trials with India, claiming that the price of sugar in India was significantly lower than in Pakistan. Therefore, he revealed that “we have decided to open the trade and allow the commercial import of 500,000 tons of white sugar.” The minister further said the decision had been taken to improve supplies and discourage higher prices in Pakistan as sugar in India was 15-20% cheaper than in Pakistan. as well as the military field are unclear – whether to strive to establish healthy bilateral relations or perpetual enmity between them. Unfortunately, the trends seem to indicate inconsistency, confusion and a strategy of about-face among decision-makers in Islamabad. Until the powers that be in Islamabad have overcome this phase and made a clear decision, the confusion in the days to come is sure to persist. The eventuality would obviously be the normalization of relations between India and Pakistan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos