Boris Johnson must solve the puzzle of British skills

The writer, former head of Downing Street’s political unit, is a senior fellow of Harvard

If there is one word guaranteed to appease liberal guilt in modern meritocracies, it is “skill.” Every Davos workshop on inequalities concludes that education is the best way to help the poor. But if the theory is correct, an elite made up largely of university graduates rarely face the reality of the large number of citizens who have never been to university and never will be.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described his training and skills plans as “rocket fuel” to raise the standard of the nation. But if he wants to reduce the damaging regional differences in productivity, he must reverse budget cuts and blow up a labyrinthine bureaucracy that puts monstrous obstacles in the way of people who want to be educated.

The humans of the 21st century do not fit into the 20th century silos of higher education, continuing education, learning and adult education. People learn at different rates and will need different types of lessons at different times. Oddly enough, the middle class has woken up to this, instead of the old snobbery about vocational training being for “other people’s children,” a new investigation notes that almost as many middle-class parents now want their child to obtain a vocational diploma (43%) as they want their child to go to university (45%).

Whitehall, nevertheless, continued to give a rough deal to the over-16s who are not destined for college. Per-student funding for higher education institutions has declined more than any other education sector over the past 10 years. And the industry is grappling with a profusion of mind-boggling skills, inflexible regulators, and cowboy training providers leading people to unsatisfactory or ill-designed courses.

The message to learners is indeed, “If at first you don’t succeed. . . then you will not succeed ”. Even good institutions struggle to help those who want to improve, but do not fit into any of the narrow models that exist. According to 2019 Augar’s Review education and funding, there are around 6 million UK adults without so-called level 2 qualification – that is, five good GCSE passes or a technical certificate in a skill such as masonry.

Currently, the state funds anyone who wishes to take the GCSE in English and Mathematics. But anyone who wants to get another Level 2 degree has to pay half the cost themselves, if they are over 24 with a job. It is a tax on aspiration, and surely a bogus economy in a nation struggling with low productivity. The total number of “full” Level 2 adult learners increased from 400,000 in 2012-13 to just over 50,000 in 2017-18.

Things don’t get much better at level 3, which equates to level A. When learners reach the age of 19, they hit a cliff, where they are no longer entitled to funding. full for all courses, and get next to nothing if they already have two A levels but want to retrain for a different job. The House of Lords Committee on Economic Affairs has called these funding arrangements a “straitjacket” that “prevents recycling”.

There is an urgent need for change and the Queen’s speech on Tuesday contained two proposals that could prove to be very important. The first is a commitment to give all adults four years of student loans to take out at any time in their lives, for use inside or outside of college. This should inspire people to keep learning, while being aware of the value they are getting. The second proposal would give all adults without A-level, or the equivalent, access to state funding, offering the prospect of removing the perverse incentives that have discouraged so many at levels 2 and 3.

The obvious risk is that it could cost the taxpayer a lot of money, without doing much. Attempts to introduce lifelong learning in 2000 cost millions of pounds and collapsed amid allegations of fraud. Even today, the quality of college education and courses varies enormously. Four years ago, the UK’s largest adult training provider came under heavy criticism from the regulator for its poor quality courses.

Much better quality control is needed, with monitoring of the impact of courses on income. If the level crossing is to become a reality, the high priests of qualifications also need to take a much more responsive approach to employers in local areas who might want to work with a college to fill current vacancies, or offer modules rather than courses. full courses.

Still, if the details can be worked out, the opportunity is enormous, especially for higher technical qualifications that fall between A-levels and university degrees. Although employers are looking for more computer programmers, engineers, electricians and healthcare technicians, only around 10% of UK adults have a higher technical qualification as the highest qualification, compared to 20% in Germany and 34% in Canada.

Downing Street is seriously trying to make this work. He also has a secret weapon in Alison Wolf, whose landmark 2011 report found that many good courses and professional institutions existed “despite” the funding and regulatory system. Professor Wolf is one of the few people who can wade through the molasses of the system and come out with a clear vision of what is needed.

There is, however, a long way to go. The government will have to keep its cool to optimize resources and fight vested interests.

Ultimately, the real test will be whether the system can send the message that “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again – and we’ll help you”.