Dump Trump? Kicking him off the New York golf course might not be easy





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump has a rich history of fighting back when he’s down and making others pay, and that’s exactly how he intends to deal with New York City over his plans to lay off his company of running a windswept urban golf course in the Bronx.

The sharp shot was part of the backlash against Trumps’ businesses over his role in the mob turmoil that attacked the Capitol on January 6. But experts who examined the city’s 566-page contract with the former president say it has left the Cape. maybe not that easy.

Trumps’ son Eric sees the fight as nothing less than a stand against cancellation culture, demanding a payment of more than $ 30 million from the city to get out of the deal, which could turn out to be into a potentially costly legal battle that dragged on for years.

They can’t fire him that easily, says John Ray, an attorney with experience in public contract disputes, who noted that the Bronx deal gave the notorious Trump plenty of leeway to protest. He protects his rights to stay there and run the place.

Geoffrey Croft, chairman of the NYC Park Advocates watchdog, predicts: Taxpayers are going to screw it up.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, the city referred to legal documents insisting that Trumps’ actions leading to the riot caused a blatant and irrefutable breach of the contract and that on the last day of the Trump organizations to take the course would be on November 14.

Area landscaper and sometimes Trump golfer Sean DeBartolo, who often walks past the hillside sign spelling out TRUMP LINKS in giant stones, says he could offer a temporary solution: fill those letters with grass and wait. let spirits grow cold.

In the worst case, it will only cost a few thousand dollars, says the owner of DeBartolo Landscaping in nearby New Rochelle. It would be three guys and it would be done in one day.

The Trump organization was shaken after the Capitol Riots, with the PGA of America canceling a tournament in one of its New Jersey courts, banks refusing to lend to it and brokers refusing to help find companies to occupy retail and office space in its buildings. The successes come as prosecutors review his tax returns and large debts loom.

But Trump likes a good fight. And anyone who doubts he can’t come out victorious when he looks stranded should talk to investors and shareholders about the junk bond at his casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which have lost hundreds of millions of dollars in Leading them into bankruptcy several times from the early 1990s and yet managed to pull out around $ 80 million for himself.

In 2008, Trump defaulted on a giant Deutsche Bank loan for his Chicago skyscraper, but then sued the bank for predatory lending and forced it to write off much of that loan and hand over more than $ 300 million in a series of new loans.

And after being barred from building dozens of homes on golf courses in New York’s Westchester County and outside Los Angeles, Trump managed to win more than $ 40 million in tax breaks for having agreed not to develop the properties despite claiming in separate documents to tax authorities that they were worth a fraction. The New York attorney general is investigating whether Trump illegally manipulated values ​​to gain breaks.

The city isn’t the only Trump partner who could be forced to pay.

Real estate giant Vornado wants to sell two office buildings it owns with Trump, one in New York City, another in San Francisco, but finds itself on the hunt for potential buyers who didn’t want to be seen in enriching the ex-president who refused an agreement. A solution Vornado has considered: buying Trump out of his stake, according to the Wall Street Journal, offering the weaker of the two partners a potential injection of more than $ 700 million as he faces a series of deadlines to repay his debt over the next. a few years.

The PGA of America can also struggle to extricate itself from Trump. When the group said it was pulling a tournament from its Bedminster, New Jersey golf course, the Trump organization warned it was violating a binding contract. The PGA of America did not respond to requests for comment.

Nothing is more satisfying than to prevail when everyone has said they’ve lost because they can turn to everyone and declare their magical abilities, says Trump biographer Michael DAntonio. And, you know, it makes other people stupid, which he appreciates.

When the New York mayor announced he was putting Trump off the track, he cited Trump’s criminal action to incite rioters on Capitol Hill, meaning he could fire him for cause and not pay him a dime.

Inciting an insurgency against the United States government is clearly criminal activity, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in January when he announced he would tear up Trump’s 20-year contract for the course, as well as contracts. separated to manage two ice rinks and a carousel. in Central Park. The lawyers examined it and it was as clear as a bell that justified the breach of these contracts.

The city also cites the cancellation of the PGA tournament, saying Trump can no longer claim he can attract prestigious tournaments to the Bronx course, as the contract requires.

But the contract makes no mention of criminal action, and it’s unclear whether Trump’s incitement to his supporters before they storm Capitol Hill constitutes one. The contract also does not specifically state that Trump is required to attract tournaments, but appears to only require him to maintain a first-class tournament-quality course.

The city responded that the Trump organization was too restrictive in its interpretation of those four words, saying it only had to show that Trump was unable to attract tournaments for whatever reason.

Eric Trump, who runs the company’s golf business, declined to comment for this story. But earlier this year, he sent the PA a statement saying the city’s decision was political discrimination and that it would cost taxpayers at least $ 30 million for the money it had invested in the place, although this number may be inflated. The city bore the cost of building the course, not Trump, forcing him to spend a minimum of $ 10 million on a new clubhouse.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed course, built on a former landfill, features native grasses, rolling hills and spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline and close to the Whitestone Bridge. Anyone can play, but it costs $ 154 on weekdays for residents. The course made cash profits of nearly $ 700,000 in the year until March 2020 before the pandemic forced it to temporarily shut down.

A half-dozen golfers on the course earlier this month said all the city has to pay to opt out of the deal is too much.

A waste of taxpayer money, Uri Edell said on the sixth hole as his partner drove around. I don’t care what his name is.

Landscape designer DeBartolo couldn’t agree more.

Why not take that $ 30 million and help some people on the streets, he says. This culture of cancellation is a bit carried away, if you ask me.

