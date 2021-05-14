Trump sent a Bush, a Clinton, a Cheney and many more. Is McConnell next?





By now, some things should be obvious about Donald Trump. First, he desperately needs to feel relevant. Second, he cannot let go of any slight perception. Third, he has to fight someone like he needs to breathe. Fourth, if his fight involves a Republican, he usually wins.

Given all of this, there should be no doubt that Trump probably watched with sheer glee as House Republicans convened on Wednesday and stripped Liz Cheney of her role as the House’s third-highest-ranking Republican. in 16 minutes.

Cheney was the oldest Republican to vote to impeach Trump earlier this year. Even after her acquittal, she did not give up on her criticisms. Trump then called for it to be withdrawn. And, as he wished, she was.

Once a vote was announced, no one was surprised what was to come. Cheney gave a sort of farewell speech to the leadership on the eve of the vote. She started plotting her next chapter, which involved booking high profile TV interviews.

Everyone knew what to expect because everyone had seen this story before. Republicans, especially the party base, love Trump. As president, if Trump approved a Republican for the job, that Republican won about 98% of the time, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight. For many incumbents, just getting Trump’s approval early on meant they wouldn’t have a primary challenger at all.

Since his re-election, Trump continues to have considerable influence over the Republican Party. His choices for positions like that of Republican president of the state are widely heard. He now weighs in on the 2022 races for governor, the US Senate, and even this week he has backed a candidate for Florida commissioner of agriculture.

It is obvious that Trump enjoys the role of kingmaker. And it’s obvious that Trump is looking for his next high profile fight. Will he turn to the impeachment of Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell?

The simple answer may be, but it’s complicated.

Relations between McConnell and Trump are certainly strained. McConnell says he hasn’t spoken to him since December 14, when McConnell said Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

Going further, McConnell reportedly said he never wanted to talk to Trump again. When the time came to count the Electoral College’s votes on January 6, McConnell, who still headed the Senate, urged his members to proceed as they always have done in the past. He voted against each contestation of the count. When the Capitol was attacked, McConnell blamed Trump.

Since then, McConnell has maintained that he is not looking to discuss Trump, but there have been, as they say, micro-attacks. After all, in Trump’s last fight against Cheney, cameras on national television captured McConnell greeting Cheney very warmly during President Bidens’ first speech to Congress. (The greeting didn’t get the same attention as Bidens’ punch with Cheney.) And while he suggested that the House remove Cheney from management was their business, McConnell said he was a big one. admirer of her.

So the stage is set for this fight, but will Trump go ahead? Trump’s pal Sean Hannity has already suggested it’s time for new Republican leadership in the Senate, but it’s unclear if Trump will act.

While Trump is no doubt bored and would enjoy the headlines of such a fight, two things can keep him on the sidelines.

First off, it could be an intra-Republican fight that he can’t win. McConnell is very close to his members and he raises millions for their own re-elections, something over which Cheney, for example, does not have the same grip.

Second, McConnell is not actively poking Trump. There is simply no urgency or need for Trump to try to fire him. Consider the contrast: Cheney often brings up Trump, claiming he is a current threat to the Republican Party and the nation. McConnell says he sees Biden and his policies as a threat.

Third, there is the question of how to replace McConnell. The second in command is John Thune of South Dakota, who was even more outspoken against Trump after the election. Plus Trump-y members are far too low in seniority to count, would never get enough votes to be leader (Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Rand Paul) or perhaps on the verge of retirement or to be voted (Ron Johnson).

It is possible that for Trump, the McConnell project is a long-term project. Maybe Trump is actively involved in the 2022 midterm, and maybe these new Republican senators will support an ouster. Maybe Trump will do it again in 2024. But if McConnell gets a majority of Republicans back, Trump will have a hard time opposing him based on comments years old. In fact, after McConnell, 79, was re-elected last fall, most expect it to be his last term.

James Pindell can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.

