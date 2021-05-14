Pakistani opposition mocks Imran Khan government as Saudi Arabian rice charity rises





Saudi Arabia’s rice charity, days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the kingdom, sparked a political row in Islamabad, with the opposition mocking the ruling government and people viewing it as the result of what the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called a “very successful visit”. According to Dawn’s report, the Saudi aid agency announced that it had donated 19,032 bags of rice after the Khans’ journey and as a result, this led people to conclude the two related events. Pakistani Twitter users as well as the opposition mocked the government led by Imran Khan over the particular calendar of the rice charity in Saudi Arabia.

As people showed their disapproval of the nature of the charity, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, opposition leader and chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), criticized the government. Bilawal said the Pakistani prime minister only got 19,000 bags of rice from a Saudi Arabian charity in the form of Fira and Zakat.

“The price of the bags of rice obtained for charitable purposes is comparatively lower than the expenses incurred during the tour of the kingdom by Imran Khan with a few dozen friends and ministers,” he said, as quoted by the ANI citing another report.

“Imran Khan became Prime Minister after 22 years of fighting just to get sacks of rice for a country with atomic power?” asked the PPP president.

Imran Khans aide defends rice charity

With a growing backlash on the rice charity and safeguarding the government’s position, Imran Khan’s special aide Tahir Ashrafi said the charity was not new as the poor in Pakistan l ‘had received in the past. According to the report, Ashrafi also said that the decision to distribute bags of rice by the kingdom was made almost a month ago. Imran Khan visited Saudi Arabia last week when he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Jeddah. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and international issues, according to official statements.

