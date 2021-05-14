Where are PM Modi and his minister? NSUI files missing person report with Delhi police – Edexlive





The National Union of Students of India (NSUI) filed a “ missing person ” report with Delhi police against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several of his ministers, accusing them of fleeing in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. The decision of the student wing of Congress came just two days after a similar complaint was filed against Union Minister Amit Shah for the “disappearance of the country’s interior minister at the time of the pandemic” . The latest missing person report was filed by NSUI Secretary General Nagesh Kariyappa against Modi, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, S. Jaishankar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Gajendra Singh. Shekhawat at Parliament Street Police Station here. In his complaint, Kariyappa alleged that all of these BJP leaders were last seen during the assembly elections in West Bengal. Kariyappa said that as the second wave of the pandemic rages across the country, Modi and his ministers have turned a blind eye to the suffering of the people. The NSUI leder said that as politicians they are accountable to the whole country, but even in the darkest time of the pandemic, the prime minister and his ministers are fleeing the crisis situation. Kariyappa also asked the BJP about his accomplishments over the past seven years and said he has only been able to sustain himself by making “ jumlas ” and making false promises. Stating that millions of people are suffering across the country due to lack of medical resources, Kariyappa said, “People are even struggling to find a place to cremate the dead. Where are the so-called leaders who ensured that India was made a world leader? but have you rather made people suffer like this? “ Meanwhile, NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan has said that when people are in need, the prime minister and his Cabinet colleagues go missing. “They should have been on the front lines when a number of people died from COVID largely due to the lack of medical supplies,” Kundan said.

