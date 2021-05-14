Donald and Andrew, peas in the same pod





ALBANY – Andrew Cuomo and Donald Trump look a lot alike. I’m not the only one to say this, of course. Noting their commonalities is so common at this point that it risks becoming a cliché.

I first noticed similarities between the men right after the 2016 presidential election, when I felt that Trump’s election did not bode well for Cuomo’s dreams in the White House. Tired voters in 2020, I say, would be looking for a different personality type.

“Trump is a Queens tyrant,” I wrote. “He’s New York through and through. Hotheaded, he has a tendency to scream. We are told he’s vengeful. Cuomo is a bully from Queens. He’s New York City through and through. Hotheaded, he has a tendency to shout. We know he’s vindictive. “

The commonalities run deeper than these superficial personality similarities, however. Policy differences aside, Cuomo and Trump often behave and rule the same. Whether it is omitting facts from government reports or engaging in petty brawls with other elected officials, it may even appear that they are miming each other.

The final example centers on Cuomo’s reaction to the investigation into the sexual harassment allegations overseen by Attorney General Tish James. Increasingly, there are parallels to Trump’s attack and discredit approach in Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Russian collusion allegations.

No, Cuomo hasn’t taken to Twitter to call the investigation a “witch hunt” – not yet, anyway. But he and his team suggested that James’ motives were unclean, especially after State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli asked James to examine whether Cuomo had criminally used state employees to produce and promote. his memoirs on government during the pandemic.

In response, Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said: “This is Albany policy at its worst – the comptroller and attorney general have been telling people about their gubernatorial candidacy, and he is unethical to exercise a criminal referral power to promote political interest. “(Emphasis added for emphasis.)

Cuomo, although he asked New Yorkers to wait for James’ report before drawing a conclusion on the allegations, himself recently said: “I don’t want to comment on the current review, and I think that everyone is aware of the politics in Albany and the political realities. He also said, ‘I’m not telling anyone to believe in anything’ regarding the James investigation.

So let’s make sure we get it right … we should wait for an investigation tainted with political ambitions and not worthy of our faith? OK understood.

For Susan Lerner, executive director of the non-partisan group Common Cause, this is a serious question that has important implications for how New Yorkers view their government. Lerner believes Cuomo is undermining confidence in government checks and balances, just as Trump often has.

“The former attorney general who is now governor knows better than anyone that it is the attorney general’s responsibility to investigate corruption and other matters affecting the governor,” Lerner told me. “Andrew Cuomo did it. Eric Schneiderman did it. So is it just this black female attorney general who shouldn’t be doing it?”

The governor insisted he had done nothing wrong, but nevertheless seems deeply concerned about what independent lawyers for James might report. So he goes on the attack.

“He’s a governor,” Lerner said, “who calls for inquiries when he thinks it helps him, like with the Moreland Commission, then preemptively stops them when he thinks they might not be his. useful. “

“But the people of New York deserve a thorough and timely investigation into these allegations, and it is time for the governor of New York to recognize that he is not above the law,” Lerner added, noting that the governor’s undercutting of the investigation “smacks of what we’ve seen at the federal level.”

It’s a reference to Trump, as I’m sure you already assumed.

Cuomo spoke to reporters on Thursday and again addressed the investigation and the allegations. His remarks raised eyebrows.

“Harassment doesn’t make someone uncomfortable,” Cuomo said. “If I just made you uncomfortable, it’s not harassment.” You are the one who feels uncomfortable.

It doesn’t exactly match state law, as Edward McKinley reported. And the governor may want to read the state’s employer policy on the subject, which says that “sexual harassment also consists of unwanted verbal or physical advances, sexually explicit derogatory statements or remarks. sexually discriminatory acts made by someone who is offensive or objectionable to the recipient, which causes embarrassment or humiliation to the recipient. “(Again, emphasis added.)

Cuomo also said this: “I never said I didn’t trust the Attorney General’s investigation.”

The governor’s tendency to pretend he didn’t say something he pretty much said, and certainly implied, reminds me of someone. Hmm, who could that be? I’ll let you know when it comes to me.

