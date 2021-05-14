What time is Boris Johnson’s announcement today? When to watch the Covid update live before the lockdown is eased





Boris Johnson will make his final announcement on Britain’s response to Covid on Friday, ahead of an easing of lockdown restrictions in England on May 17. However, the prospect of opening pubs and restaurants indoors and relaxing rules on social gatherings has been overwhelmed in recent days by lingering concerns over the Indian variant. It is believed the Prime Minister will address the next steps taken to tackle the tension, and confirm that the next stage of England’s lockdown roadmap will continue as planned on May 17. The freshest exclusives and cutting-edge analytics, organized for your inbox < class=""> Read more When will the next Covid announcement take place? What time to watch Boris Johnsons update today and what to expect What time is Boris Johnsons announcement? The Prime Minister was preparing to deliver his next Covid press conference from Downing Street on Friday May 14 at 5 p.m., but it was then delayed until 5.30 p.m. He will be joined by the familiar figure of Chris Whitty, England’s medical director. You will be able to watch the action via a live stream on this page, as well as onBBC NewsandSky News. You can lookBBC Newsonline withBBC iPlayer, andSky Newsthrough hisYoutube channel. Formal government briefings have become rarer in recent weeks and have tended to focus on big announcements. However, this will be Mr Johnsons’ third update on the pandemic this week, with a Downing Street briefing on Monday followed by an update in the House of Commons on Wednesday, replacing the usual PMQs the day after the Queens speech. . What can you expect from the Covid press conference? Today’s press conference will likely focus both on the planned easing of restrictions on Monday and on lingering concerns about the spread of the Indian variant in the UK. There are 1,313 confirmed cases of the B16172 variant spread across the country, the majority in the North West mainly in Bolton, Sefton in Merseyside, Blackburn in Lancashire and London. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the situation was being watched closely and the government would not hesitate to take further action if necessary. Along with the imposition of local lockdowns, the government is also considering moving the date of a second dose of vaccine forward for eligible groups. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> The prime minister gave his last press conference on Monday (Photo: Reuters) Mobile testing units have been deployed in Bolton and door-to-door Covid-19 PCR testing has been offered to 22,000 residents. On Friday June 21, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the planned easing of new restrictions on Monday June 21 was still relevant in an interview with LBC Nick Ferrari. However, he also said that the end of the lockdown could be delayed: the way we don’t have to do that is to have everyone doing their part, taking the two tests per week, doing your PCR test in these areas and by isolating, isolating, isolating. We have to break the cycle of infection, because one of those big tests was that infection rates need to be removed, and the other big test is variants. If these are a problem, the tests will fail. All four tests must be completed by June 21. < class=""> Read more Scientists fear possible postponement to end of lockdown on June 21, UK cases of Indian variant tripling in week What are the foreclosure rules that will be relaxed on May 17? Internal hospitality: Pubs, bars and restaurants will be allowed to open indoors, although only table service will be allowed without standing at the bar. Drinkers will not have to purchase a substantial meal and there will be no 10 p.m. curfew.

Socialize: People will be able to meet indoors in groups of up to six or two households, while outdoor groups of up to 30 people will be allowed.

Nights: Overnight stays with family and friends are authorized in groups of up to six people or two households.

Hugging: People will have an individual choice on whether to socially distance themselves from close friends and family from different households. This means loved ones will be allowed to kiss for the first time in over a year, but the government is urging people to be cautious of the risks of close personal contact.

Weddings: Up to 30 people will be able to gather to celebrate weddings, receptions, vigils and religious ceremonies such as bar mitzvahs and baptisms. However, dancing is still prohibited at wedding receptions.

Funeral: The restrictions on the number of people attending the funeral will instead be lifted, participation will be capped according to the number of people who can be accommodated safely in the premises.

Education: All university students in England can return to campus next week for in-person instruction. Face masks for students will no longer be recommended in classrooms or common areas of high schools and colleges.

Interior reopening: Cinemas, theaters, concert halls and museums can all reopen, as can children's play areas, indoor sports and exercise classes.

National holidays: The introduction of the six-night rule means that all remaining domestic accommodation, including hotels, inns and bed and breakfasts, can reopen.

The introduction of the six-night rule means that all remaining domestic accommodation, including hotels, inns and bed and breakfasts, can reopen. Holidays abroad: The ban on travel abroad has been lifted, with travel to Green List countries described last week being allowed to continue. These destinations are Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands as well as several small remote islands which are British territories.

