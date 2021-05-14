Serbia welcomes vaccine passport deal with Turkey





Belgrade, Serbia The Serbian Ambassador to Turkey welcomed the decision of the two countries to recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccine certificates for safe travel. Zoran Markovic said the use of vaccination certificates for travel started on Friday and he invited Turkish tourists to Serbia. “We expect Turks to visit Serbia and experience hospitality as the two countries have recognized each other’s COVID-19 vaccine certificates for safe travel,” he said. he declares. “My message to the Turkish people is” Buyrun ” [Come in] in Serbia, “Welcome” [Welcome], we are waiting for you, our hospitality competes with yours, come and check it out, ”he said. Ambassador Markovic explained the details of the deal in an interview with Anadolu Agency. Agreement details Markovic said Turkish and Serbian citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a certificate from authorized institutions, can travel between the two countries without testing and quarantine obligations. “Very simple. Anyone who has been vaccinated just needs to bring their certificate. The advantage of our agreement is that children under 18, who are not vaccinated due to the age limit, are free to travel accompanied by their parents.Free to travel without negative PCR tests. This is something different from any other similar agreement. Also, I want to point out that Turkey and Serbia did not remember a vaccine system validated in each state. We simply recognized the certificates issued by the competent state authorities, which means that both states have given priority to health and not to any formality, ”said Markovic. Strong ties between Serbia and Turkey The Ambassador stressed that strong political relations between Serbia and Turkey played a key role in the decision. “Of course, strong ties exist and relations between the two countries are at the best level in history thanks to the close relations between the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The agreement was reached during a telephone conversation between Foreign Ministers Nikola Selakovic and Mevlut Cavusoglu, ”noted Markovic. Tourism during the pandemic Recalling that Turkey and Serbia received a good number of tourists from each other every year before the pandemic, Markovic said the tourism industry would soon see a recovery. “You cannot imagine the number of phone calls we received in the last 24 hours from people interested in traveling to Serbia or on the contrary, Turkey. To remind you, Belgrade was one of the most popular destinations. visited by Turkish tourists. On the other hand, Turkey is a popular destination for Serbian families with small children. With the solutions we have come up with, everyone will be happy. Yes, I sincerely believe that our industries tourism will recover as soon as possible. I am aware that the industry I firmly believe that social life will recover as quickly as possible, “said Markovic. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







