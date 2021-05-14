Trump begs for credit for COVID vaccine: ‘Just a mention please! ”





Former President Donald Trump on Friday asked for credit for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in America, which largely took place under his successor, President Joe Biden.

He issued a wordy statement that said, “Isn’t it amazing that because of the vaccines my administration and I have put years ahead of schedule (despite everyone including Fauci , said that would never happen), that we don’t need them masks anymore, and yet our names aren’t even mentioned in what everyone calls the modern vaccine miracle?

Later in the statement, he made a direct plea: “Just a mention please! The Biden Administration has nothing to do with it. “

Trump, who was banned by Twitter in January on the grounds that his baseless claims that Biden stole the 2020 election prompted the deadly riot on Capitol Hill, has been emailing his statements for months. They tend to sound like the tweets he has so sadly spent the past decade sending to his ever-expanding list of followers.

The former president, however, has other ways of getting his messages across. In April, he appeared on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria” calling Biden “obnoxious” and now standard complaining about what he sees as his lack of credit for the U.S. vaccination rate.

Trump insists his administration has been solely responsible for vaccines for the last few weeks of his own presidency. In November 2020, Trump claimed that his administration, Operation Warp Speed, had allowed Pfizer to produce its vaccine. In fact, Pfizer did not take any federal money.

In January, the Biden administration said the previous one did not have a vaccine distribution plan in place. Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that, we are certainly not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in distribution. As of this writing, 119 million people in the United States, or roughly 36% of the population, have been fully immunized.

