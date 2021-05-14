As Chinese crackdown on imams continues, Xinjiang mosques disappear: report





As China’s crackdown on religious minorities, including Uyghurs, continues without a phase, several mosques in the country’s western region show no sign of harboring a religious site. According to reports, places of worship for Muslims in Xinjiang are well hidden behind propaganda boards and walls placed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan by Muslims at the end of April, the Associated Press had reported that under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam seems precarious in Xinjiang, with the government imposing certain limitations to religious practices.

The crackdown in China has intensified as the BBC reports that the CCP to date has jailed or detained at least 630 imams and other Muslim religious figures since 2014 in the Xinjiang region. The Uyghur rights group shared with the media publication that it had found evidence that 18 clerics had died in custody or shortly thereafter. According to the report, experts also said that around 16,000 mosques were destroyed in Xinjiang, nearly two-thirds of the total.

Earlier, a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) made a shocking revelation and concluded, after using satellite imagery, that thousands of mosques in Xinjiang had been damaged or destroyed in just three years. This has now left fewer mosques in Xinjiang than at any time since the start of the Cultural Revolution in the Asian country. The think tank also said in September last year that the Chinese government claimed there were more than 24,000 mosques in Xinjiang and pledged to safeguard the sites. However, fewer than 15,000 mosques remain standing and more than half of them have been damaged.

Demolition of mosques in China

According to reports, in recent years, many mosques have lost their domes and minarets as part of the CCP’s “renovation” but removing the most distinctive features of all mosques. The Nanguam Mosque, whose green-colored dome was completely transformed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), was built at the end of the Ming Dynasty between 1369-1644 and all signs of Islam are now removed. It was also one of the most revered mosques for the minority group in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, which is said to be home to the largest community of Hui Muslims in the Asian country.

What is also known as cultural laundering in an attempt to reduce the impact of Islam is being done in China, according to a Daily Mail report. Prior to the largest mosque in the Ningxia region, the government renovated the Arab-style domes as well as other traditional features of mosques in Linxia, ​​a city known as Little Mecca. State campaigns against Muslims have even intensified since Chinese President Xi Jinping because of the secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party.

Religious freedom in China deteriorates

Meanwhile, the United States has lambasted the government led by Xi Jinping in China and the government led by Imran Khan in Pakistan for the appalling condition of religious freedom among ethnic minorities. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in its report: In 2019, conditions for religious freedom in China continued to deteriorate. The Chinese government has created a high-tech surveillance state, using facial recognition and artificial intelligence to monitor religious minorities.

The commission also cited findings from independent experts indicating that up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other members of the Muslim minority community are being held in more than 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang. Camps are increasingly being converted from re-education to forced labor, the report says.

According to the report, independent experts estimate that between 900,000 and 1.8 million Muslims Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Muslims have been detained in more than 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang, an estimate revised upwards since the period. previous. Individuals have been sent to the camps for wearing long beards, refusing to drink alcohol or other behavior that authorities believe are signs of religious extremism.

In 2019, the camps moved increasingly from re-education to forced labor, with detainees forced to work in cotton and textile factories. Outside the camps, the government continued to deploy officials to live with Muslim families and report any signs of extremist religious behavior, he added.

(With AP / ANI inputs)

