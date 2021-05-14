Right Attempted to Discredit Trump’s Enemies with Honey Trap Plot Report | Donald trump





A cohort of right-wing activists hatched a plan during the Donald Trumps administration to discredit his suspected enemies, including a honey trap plot that used female undercover operatives to catch and discredit employees government criticizing the former president, The New York Times reported.

Their efforts included a planned sting operation targeting Trumps then National Security Advisor HR McMaster and covert surveillance against FBI personnel, in an effort to expose anti-Trump views within the agency. law enforcement, according to the newspaper.

The work against FBI personnel was orchestrated by Project Veritas, a conservative organization, and carried out from a $ 10,000-per-month rental home in the Washington neighborhood of Georgetown, the newspaper reported. Project Veritas has long used sting operations against Democratic politicians, advocacy groups and the media.

At this luxury home, undercover agents have scheduled appointments with FBI employees, hoping to surreptitiously record them making derogatory statements about Trump. They used fake dating app profiles to lure FBI members, according to the newspaper.

The activists who worked in this house had Project Veritas code names, such as Tiger and Brazil. Residents of this house have been instructed not to receive postal mail addressed to their legal name. If they were using a rideshare app to get home, the driver had to stop before they got there, to make sure no one saw where they were really living, the New York Times said.

A former British spy, Richard Seddon, has been recruited by a security contractor to train Project Veritas activists to infiltrate unions, Democratic Congressional campaigns and other targets.

It is not known if Trumps’ aides were aware of these efforts.

However, Barbara Ledeen, who was reportedly among those involved in the efforts against McMaster, told The Times that she was brought in by someone with access to McMaster’s calendar. The newspaper points out that at the time, Ledeen was working as a staff member of the Senate Judiciary Committee when chaired by Republican Senator from Iowa, Charles Grassley.

This effort to target McMaster involved a conspiracy to hire a woman, who carried a secret video camera, to catch him making inappropriate statements that his enemies could use to get him kicked out of her position.

The plot was dropped in March 2018, following McMaster’s resignation on March 22 of the same year. McMaster did not leave because of the plot, but instead wanted to resign rather than be fired by Trump, who had embittered him, the Times said.

In an email response sent to supporters Thursday, Project Veritas called the Times exposed a smear campaign, group founder James OKeefe saying: Project Veritas has never sanctioned such an operation. Even for The Old Gray Lady, this claim is quite pathetic.

Project Veritas filed a libel action against the Times in 2020 for its reporting on one of its videos.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos