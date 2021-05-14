Barry Morphew accused of using missing wife’s ballot to vote for Donald Trump





SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) – Barry Morphew, the man charged with murder in his wife’s disappearance, is now accused of using his missing wife’s ballot in the 2020 presidential election to vote for Donald Trump.

Morphew, who is already in custody on charges of first degree murder and several other charges related to Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance, faces new charges, court records updated this week. These charges include forgery and “mail ballot offenses”.

According to an affidavit filed in Colorado court, Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell reported on Oct. 22 that the office had received a ballot “predesignated for a missing person, identified as Suzanne Morphew.” Morphew has been missing since the last Mother’s Day.

The county clerk gave the ballot to a sergeant at the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office as proof, and the ballot had an address listed as 19057 Puma Path in Salida, where the Snotters resided. The ballot did not have a signature, but it had a “handwritten date of 10/15/20” and the handwritten name of “Barry Lee Morphew on the designated signature line of the witness’s legal name,” according to the affidavit.

A detective obtained the evidence and on April 22, 2021, FBI agents met Barry Morphew in person near the Franz Lake area. That was before Morphew was taken into custody for first degree murder.

During the interview, officers asked Barry why he submitted Suzanne’s ballot.

According to the affidavit, Barry replied, “Just because I wanted Trump to win … I just thought, give him another vote, I thought all these other guys were cheating.”

Barry also told FBI agents, “I know [Suzanne] was going to vote for Trump anyway. “

FBI agents said asked Morphew if he knew it was illegal, and he responded by saying, “I didn’t know you couldn’t do this for your wife.”

The arrest affidavit for the murder charge Morphew faces is still sealed, and opposing parties have until May 27 to submit documents formally opposing the release of those documents. Few other details have been released about the alleged murder.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

