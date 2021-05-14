Calling on Jokowi PKI to insult the First Lady, this grandfather was successfully arrested by the police





Terkini.id, Jakarta – Mustafa Kamal, a middle-aged man, was successfully arrested by police at Bintan 21 Supermarket, Tanjungpinang City. Mustafa Kamal is suspected of having insulted President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to information from the Kepri Ditreskrimsus team, Mustafa spread false news about Jokowi to violate SARA. Read also: Often attacked by Internet users, Mahfud MD Ignore: For me, bullying is … Through his Twitter account, Mustafa is believed to have posted extraordinary insults online and has been labeled racism against Jokowi and even his family. As a result of the upload, Mustafa was arrested by his party, Riau Islands Police Crime Director Kombes Pol Teguh Widodo. “Then it was uploaded on May 8, 2021 by the author’s Twitter account MustafaKamalN13,” Teguh Widodo said, as quoted by Suara, the latest network id. For this violation, Mustafa was charged with the article of the ITE law. Read also: Upload a photo of Jokowi Sungkem to Ma’ruf Amin, Ustaz Yusuf Mansyur: … “The author has been charged under section 45A, paragraph 2, of the Law of the Republic of Indonesia No. 19 of 2016 relating to the ITE Law,” Teguh said. For information, after being traced, one of the last downloads of Mustafa Kamal’s account stated that Jokowi was a PKI stooge. Not only that, the account appears to have insulted Jokowi’s family. Screenshot of Mustafa Kamal’s tweet allegedly insulting President Jokowi. / ist Read also: Discovering the reason why Israel continues to attack Palestine, the Jewish rabbis: Zionists need … “It seems that Jokowi is a real member of the PKI. You, mother and wife Iriani, are prostitutes and you are Jokowi, a Chinese child, from a breed of dog. You are wrong, you are Jokowi PKI, you are a communist puppy. ~ MKN *, ”the account wrote.

