How Turkey’s Interference in Middle East Conflicts Could Erode Regional Stability

Turkey is undermining NATO’s strategic relevance in the Middle East with the Ankaras military campaigns, making it more difficult for the alliance to bring stability, leading security academics have said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ interference in conflicts made Turkey the most unpredictable actor in the region, the Royal United Services Institute has said.

The military excursions, largely organized to distract national attention from the failing economy, could also lead to more serious conflict as Turkey continues to encroach on the Iranian sphere.

The actions of Ankaras pose significant difficulties for NATO which sends more troops to stabilize Iraq, while Turkey, which joined the alliance in 1952, carries out its own military operations in the north of the country. In doing so, it actually undermines the strategic relevance and leverage of Natos, said Maria Fantappie, special advisor for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue. She said it was a major challenge for NATO.

This week, the Greek Defense Minister said that tensions between Turkey and other NATO members posed the greatest threat to the cohesion of alliances following the belligerent actions of Ankaras in the eastern Mediterranean.

Pierre Razoux, of the Mediterranean Foundation for Strategic Studies, cited Libya as a flashpoint where, if Turkey became more troublesome and destabilized the country, NATO would essentially get involved to contain, control and discipline the one of its own members.

Analysts have ranked Turkey alongside Iran as one of the biggest security risks in the Middle East. Turkey is going to be a very big player in the Middle East, but it interferes in Libya, it meddles with Syria, carries out attacks in Iraq, pushes into Lebanon and wants to enter Yemen. This is ultimately a problem for NATO, said Vali Nasr of Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

He said if the Iranians and the Israelis know what each one is going to do, with Turkey you don’t know which side of the bed Erdogan is going to come out of in the morning. He highlighted Turkey’s aggressive involvement in supporting Azerbaijan in its Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia last year, using drones and recruiting Syrian mercenaries.

By wandering off into northern Lebanon and Iraq, President Erdogan was probing areas the Iranians might have considered their sphere. The tongue between the two countries in recent months had become quite strained and there was now a potential to get into each other’s hair, which would be problematic, Mr Nasr said.

He told Rusi’s webinar, titled A Changing Middle East and Its Implications for NATO, that Turkey’s actions meant that it would be increasingly difficult for the alliance to resolve issues of a major disruptor in the region in expansionary mode.

Rusi analyst Michael Stephens called on NATO to step up and talk about the long-term security guarantees it can offer the Middle East over the next 30 years. He said the region now realizes that Russia and China are not real options for providing security, with America the only realistic country with the power to offer stability.

Mr Razoux suggested that it was China, paradoxically, that could force countries to respect the red lines in the Gulf by exerting pressure through trade. After the recent trade deal between Beijing and Tehran, Razoux said the Chinese have made it clear to Iran that the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman must remain free and peaceful areas, providing energy. and that the Iranians must see to it. there will be no blocker and no military action in this area.

Ms. Fantappie feared that the additional 4,000 NATO troops in Iraq would help fuel the fire and exacerbate an already delicate situation given the presence of proxy militias from ISIS and Iran.

With Turkey being an unreliable partner and NATO divided, Middle East leaders had every right to wonder how a non-cohesive body could bring stability and security to the region, Razoux said.

I suppose that, first of all, NATO has to become a very coherent partner with a renewed strategic vision. Then it can help the Middle East, but certainly not in the current situation, he said.

Ms Fantappie said that if NATO was looking for a renewed function, it was important that it did not make the mistake of giving itself a role to impose its presence in very difficult scenarios because it could backfire.