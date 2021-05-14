WHO urges rich countries to give vaccines instead of immunizing children





GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Friday urged rich countries to reconsider their plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX program which shares them with poorer countries. WHO hopes more countries will follow France and Sweden in donating vaccines to COVAX after inoculating their priority populations to help close a gap in immunization rates. Canada and the United States are among the countries that have authorized the use of vaccines in adolescents in recent weeks. However, a WHO official said discussions with Washington over dose sharing are underway. I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but for now, I urge them to reconsider and instead donate vaccines to #COVAX, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual meeting in Geneva. COVAX, which has delivered around 60 million doses to date, has struggled to meet supply targets in part due to Indian export restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine due to its growing epidemic. So far, around 1.26 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide. Tedros also said the second year of the pandemic must be deadlier than the first, with India of huge concern. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm on Friday over the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the vast Indian countryside, as the country’s official infection tally surpassed 24 million and more than 4,000 people died on day three consecutive. More than 160.71 million people are believed to have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and nearly 3.5 million have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. WHO officials have called for caution in lifting measures that contain transmission, such as wearing a mask, and warned that more variants would inevitably be detected. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks outside and could avoid wearing them indoors in most places. Very few countries are at the point where they can abandon these measures, said Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist. Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva and Michael Shields and John Miller in Zurich; Written by Nick Macfie; Edited by Catherine Evans and Jan Harvey

