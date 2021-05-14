Donald Trump 2024 – in 2021?





President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Mich., November 3, 2020. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

Rich Lowry argues on the home page that Donald Trump’s decision in 2023 to run again – or not – in 2024 will be critical to the Republican future:

At some point in 2023, Donald Trump will arguably make the most important one-person decision affecting the fate of the Republican Party in decades – he will decide whether he runs for president again, and that will determine who will be the President. favorite (Trump, if hes a go) and the contours of the race.If Trump runs, he is supposed to erase the sun. Everything about him will be his record, his declarations, his animosities. Much of the conservative mass media will join him, while the mainstream media inadvertently helping him will once again be even more intensely hostile.

I agree (although I wonder how “inadvertently” mainstream media tactics are to elevate Trump against all Republican alternatives). One of the hopes of any strategy to deny Trump’s attention is to build consensus around an alternative, in part with the aim of convincing Trump that it is better to play the kingmaker role than to play the kingmaker role. ‘try to be king again. But let me make a more depressing suggestion: There is no particular reason to believe that Trump will wait until then to announce a 2024 candidacy. Nothing prevents Trump from launching a campaign much sooner.

There are a variety of legal issues related to fundraising that put cross-pressure on potential presidential candidates. As the campaigns have started de facto earlier and earlier, they have tended to maintain legal ambiguity until a later formal announcement of the candidacy which is disappointing. But there’s no hard and fast rule against announcing three years in advance, and for Trump it might be appealing. He could collect tons of money and spend it on rallies and campaign events and draw eyeballs. And he could always back down later; it would hardly be the first time he left investors in a Trump company in limbo, or even the first time he bailed out a presidential campaign (as he did with his Reform Party run in 2000).

Declaring early could freeze the field, deterring many more from entering. This could keep the threat from running third parties. Trump has used this kind of ambiguity to good effect before. Given that a number of potential 2024 candidates (including Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Tim Scott and Marco Rubio) are due to run for re-election first in 2022, and others still have day jobs in power, that would give Trump a head start. I doubt Trump is launching anything just yet, but especially if he feels he isn’t getting enough attention otherwise, a decision could come sooner than anyone expects.

