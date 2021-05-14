China’s new friend? – The diplomat

Publicity

Something unusual is happening in Colombia.

The country that not long ago was described by then-candidate Joe Biden as the keystone of American policy in Latin America and the Caribbean, the one that most IR textbooks will tell you has been guided for decades in its foreign policy by a doctrine of pole gaze or looking north, has recently seen what appears to be a silent but emphatic turn east, to China.

Chinese characters, once invisible in South America, are now appearing splashed on banners hanging above highways built in China. Colombian students and researchers exchange limited Fulbright scholarships for hundreds of Chinese study opportunities in every conceivable area. National TV channels increasingly broadcast content made in China historical dramas at documentaries on the Chinese development experience. And even senior Colombian officials have praised China in international forums for its human rights progress. To the skeptical observer, something seems to be happening.

So what is behind the thought of the administration of Colombian President Ivn Duques? Is this supposed to be a definitive shift from the United States to the arms of China?

China and Colombia face pandemic

Evidence of increased convergence between China and Colombia can be found in almost every area, but no area shows it better than health cooperation during the pandemic.

Colombia is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19. It has remained in the top 20 countries by total number of cases since July of last year, and it now ranks 11th in total number of deaths, with nearly 80,000 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard. Extended and strict lockdowns have been implemented to slow the last two waves of new cases, but they come at a price: GDP contracted by 6.8% in 2020, poverty increased by almost 7 percentage points, reaching 42.5 percent, and the last unemployment data shows a February 2021 rate of 15.9%, the highest for that month since 2004.

A third wave, currently underway, is facing new lockdowns in the cities most affected. This time, however, people take to the streets to protest, condemning the economic costs of the measures. The marches turned into explosions of violence in the streets and attacks on public property.

Desperate to find a way out, the Duque government eagerly accepted Chinese aid over the past year. In May 2020, as the number of cases grew steadily and with little concrete help from the United States at the time, Colombia received $ 1.5 million from ventilators, test kits, face masks and other Chinese government equipment.

By June, aid distribution had shifted to the local level, with the Chengdu and Xian municipal governments donate supplies to their Colombian sister cities, Ibague and Neiva. Local Chinese communities have also mobilized donation campaigns distributing food and essential protective equipment to towns in the Colombian interior, on the Caribbean coast and along the Pacific.

Later, in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Iota in the Caribbean archipelago of San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina, the Chinese government made two reconstruction grants of $ 500,000 each, one in November and a second this past March.

With each action, the perception of the Colombian public and Chinese decision-makers has undergone profound transformations: what was once a simple client has, in the words of Foreign Minister Claudia Blum, become a strategic partner and even a friend.

Duque is returning to China?

This steady march towards friendship reached a new climax on March 20, 2021, during an exchange of video messages between Duque and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The videos, released in the middle of the US-led Inter-American Development Bank’s annual meeting, marked the arrival in Colombia of the fourth shipment of vaccines made in China against the coronavirus. As of that date, as the country entered its third wave of cases, 76.6% of all vaccines received by Colombia came from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech. In other words, it was China that once again came to the aid of the Colombian people at a time when they needed it.

Xis video address, addressing the Colombian people, stressed the power of friendly cooperation in the face of common challenges of bringing the two countries closer together, regardless of the distance. Duque, for his part, thanked his counterpart profusely for the speed and pragmatism with which China has made its vaccines available, promising to work for a stronger bilateral relationship.

To top off the exchange of pleasantries, Duque concluded his speech with an announcement: I hope, President Xi, to visit your country again towards the end of this year and continue to make the Colombia-China relationship one that transcends the future political changes. in our countries and this strengthens our trade, political and diplomatic relations for decades to come.

A second visit from Duque would be unprecedented. It would mark only the sixth state visit by a Colombian president in 41 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations; it would also be the first time that a Colombian president would visit China twice during his tenure.

The BRI issue

More important than the milestones that the journey itself represents, are the likely commitments that could chart the course for decades to come. In addition to deepening the agreements already concluded by Duque during his first state visit in July 2019, some (including the author of this article) see the possibility that it could conclude with Colombias joining the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), if only officially.

For a government that has long been firmly on the side of the United States, joining China’s flagship global connectivity project would certainly be a deep departure, especially if it was Duque, a distinction from former President Alvaro Uribe, who has taken this step. The timing is also unusual, given the increase confrontation between the Biden administration and China.

There are, however, signs that point to this possibility. On the one hand, during the visit of Duques 2019, the Colombian government launched a Colombia-China initiative, a mechanism intended to promote the connectivity objectives of the BRIs without formally joining the initiative.

Then, at the beginning of March 2020, Chinese Ambassador to Colombia Lan Hu, as good as Colombian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, explicitly mentioned plans to move in the direction of joining the BRI. The agreements, which were due to be signed during a visit by Duque to China in 2020, appear to have only been disrupted by the pandemic. More recently, in February telephone conversation between Xi and Duque, the two sides discussed creating greater synergies between the two initiatives.

Adios, United States?

While the agenda for a likely state visit in 2021 remains uncertain, it is evident that the two countries have moved closer together quickly. Will Colombia give the United States a cold shoulder?

It’s unlikely, at least not intentionally. As Duque set out in a November speech, his administration intends to deepen economic ties with China while maintaining Colombia’s long-standing and value-based partnership with the United States.

And that makes sense: China is now better positioned, both in terms of capabilities and interest, to participate in the reactivation of the post-COVID Colombian economy than a US which has just been put in order. by the new Biden administration. With the elections in Colombia next year – and with the left Gustavo Petro takes a considerable lead ahead of the other candidates – the Duque administration is poised to achieve victory where it can find it, regardless of its origin.

A close embrace between Colombia and China could very well be the result. On the one hand, because, despite the reaffirmation by officials of the White House of the strategic nature of the US-Colombian alliance, it was Washington that left a leadership vacuum in the region – one filled by extraregional powers. Differences between the two leaders on issues like the implementation of the peace agreement can also keep them away.

In the medium term, this may not even be a decision on which the national government has a say, with Sino-Colombian relations increasingly being developed by actors outside the presidential palace like local governments, companies, the universities, and private citizens.

Friends by chance, not by choice, but friends all the same.