Modi says virus is spreading rapidly in rural India





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Covid-19 was spreading rapidly in rural areas and called on villagers in the second most populous country in the world to take precautions. “You have to take the necessary steps at the family and community level to save yourself from the virus,” Modi said at a farmers’ rally virtually Friday, adding that state governments were working to stop the virus. spread of infections. Villagers should not ignore symptoms such as cough, fever, vomiting and should self-isolate, get tested and see doctors, Modi said. The second wave of Covid-19 was acute in cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai, where infections have strained India’s healthcare system and Crematoriums and hospitals overwhelmed, forcing people to access social media in a desperate search for oxygen and life-saving medicine. The spread of infections in rural areas, where about 70% of the country’s 1.3 billion people live, is even more problematic because remote areas lack health care infrastructure. More than Read: Modi Ally tries to quash reports on deadly Covid crisis in India India has reported more than 300,000 daily infections for 22 consecutive days, highlighting the country’s slide into the world’s worst health crisis. A search The model predicts that deaths could almost quadruple to more than one million by the end of July from the current official tally of less than 300,000 people. The situation is worse in states where massive electoral rallies took place during multi-phase elections, said Alok mukhopadhyay, Chairman of the Voluntary Health Association of India, a nonprofit organization with links to over 4,500 health and development institutions in India. “It’s a pretty alarming situation in rural areas,” Mukhopadhyay said, based on information he received across the country. “The spread is more fierce than the first wave.” (Updates with analyst commentary in six paraghaphs) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

