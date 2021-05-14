Husband of missing Colorado woman voted for Donald Trump on his behalf





Husband of missing Chaffee County resident Suzanne Morphew is accused of casting a fraudulent 2020 ballot on his wife’s behalf because he believed Donald Trump could use the extra vote since others were cheating .

Barry Morphew (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office)

Barry Morphew, 53, was charged Thursday with one count of forgery and one count of postal voting offense in connection with his missing wife’s ballot, according to an arrest warrant from the sheriff’s office of Chaffee County.

On May 5, Barry Morphew was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder for his wife’s disappearance. Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on May 10, 2020 by a neighbor who said she never came home after a bike ride. Authorities have been looking for Suzanne Morphew for over a year, following hundreds of tips.

Chafee County Clerk Lori Mitchell called the sheriff’s office on October 22 after her office received the ballot from Suzanne Morphews, according to the arrest warrant. Barry Morphew had signed the ballot as a witness and dated it October 15, 2020.

An FBI agent confronted Barry Morphew about the ballot in April and told the agent he had filled out his missing wives form, simply because I wanted Trump to win. I just thought about giving it another vote. I thought all these other guys were cheating.

Barry Morphew told the FBI agent he didn’t know it was illegal to fill out a ballot on behalf of a spouse.

Morphew is being held without bond in the Chaffee County Jail. Authorities have not released details of what led them to suspect Morphew in his wife’s disappearance, and the affidavit of arrest in the case detailing the evidence against him is sealed. He is also charged with tampering with evidence and attempting to influence an official.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos