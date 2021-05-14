Boris Johnson: roadmap will continue despite Indian variant





People over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine eight weeks after the first in a bid to mitigate any impact of the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that the second doses – which offer people maximum protection against Covid-19 – will be postponed from the scheduled 12-week interval to eight weeks. He said there was no evidence that an increase in cases of the Indian variant was translating to unmanageable pressures on the NHS in terms of hospital admissions. As a result, he said he believes there is no need to delay the reopening of the roadmap scheduled for Monday, which will allow people to socialize inside. “I don’t think we need, based on the current evidence, to delay our roadmap and we will continue with our plan to move to the third leg in England from Monday,” he said. You can also watch: “But I have to say with you that this new variant could seriously disrupt our progress and make it more difficult to move to the fourth stage in June. “I must stress that we will do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of the public.” Mr Johnson said if the variant turned out to be much more heritable than other variants, the country could face “tough choices”.









Screenshot (left to right) of Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Science Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance at a press conference in Downing Street.

– Credit: PA The Prime Minister said UK surveillance data is now so advanced that he will see well in advance whether the NHS is likely to come under unsustainable pressure.









– Credit: PA “It gives us the confidence to keep moving forward for now,” he said. Mr Johnson called on the people of Bolton and Blackburn to “play their part in stopping the spread of the new variant” and asked them to take the vaccine and rapid tests twice a week. “If you do get a positive test you need to isolate yourself and we will provide financial support to low income people to help them do that,” he said. “Our best chance to remove this variant is to suppress it wherever it is and we’ll throw whatever we can (on it).”

