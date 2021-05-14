Scam on the Rawalpindi ring road: the opposition calls for the withdrawal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar – Pakistan





The Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has called for the dismissal of federal cabinet members Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Zulfi Bokhari for their alleged involvement in the corruption of more than Rs 2 billion in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Tarar said PTI must not sweep this issue under the rug by scapegoating some bureaucrats and holding its people accountable for the alleged corruption.

The PTI government, instead of making some bureaucrats scapegoats, should take action against a close aide to Prime Minister Zulfi Bokhari and Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar for being the direct beneficiaries of the project scam Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Tarar blamed Zulfi and Sarwar for making billions in this project as their land fell into the project area. He also called this project another way for PM Khan to take advantage of his ATMs.

According to Tarar, the length of this project was extended from 40 kilometers to 66 kilometers with bad faith intentions, and the approval was given by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, who is also a close associate of Imran Khan.

It’s a daytime robbery on the treasury.

If the scam is investigated on merit, its footprints will be attributed to Bani Gala.

Attaullah Tarar said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should take note of the corruption, but he doesn’t see past the Sharif family.

PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bokhari said that after Jahangir Tareen the PTI government would give Zulfi and Sarwar NRO in this scam.

