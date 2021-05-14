Pakistan and Turkey to jointly request UNGA meeting on Palestine





By News Desk MULTAN / ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan and Turkey have decided to jointly move the United Nations with consensus among the Muslim Ummah for an urgent meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to end the horrific brutality of the Israeli army against the Palestinians. Speaking to reporters after saying the Eid prayers to Multan, Qureshi said the entire Pakistani nation stood united on Kashmir and Palestine issues. It comes as President Arif Alvi wrote to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, pledging the Pakistanis full support to help mobilize the international community for the Palestinian people. Qureshi said that Turkey and Pakistan have adopted a joint strategy to convene a ministerial-level meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to develop consensus among the 57 Muslim countries to convene an urgent meeting of the UNGA on the question of Palestine. The minister strongly condemned the brutal acts of violence perpetrated by Israeli forces against Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the forced eviction of Palestinians from the Al-Jarrah neighborhood and the airstrikes on Gaza City targeting civilians, including children. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on this sensitive issue. Qureshi was also tasked by Khan to speak to his Turkish counterpart, who he said would do so later on Thursday. He said Pakistan took a clear stance at a meeting of OIC Permanent Representatives held in Jeddah and other countries. Turkey also expressed the same position. He added that the country had presented a proposal and the Arab League had also suggested to convene an urgent meeting at the OIC ministerial level on the question of Palestine to unite the 57 Muslim countries. Qureshi said the issue had been discussed in the Security Council and hoped it would be discussed further. He said world leaders should step up their efforts for peace and find a solution to the long-standing dispute. The problems of Palestine and Kashmir can be solved. The mobilization of the Muslim Ummah and international public opinion is vital to guarantee peace and protect the rights of the oppressed, he added. He asked the 65 million Muslims living in European countries to write letters to members of their respective parliaments, the European Parliament and the British Parliament. Muslims living in the United States should write letters to the United States Congress expressing their concerns about the brutalities in Palestine and Kashmir. He said: We must all move forward together. President Dr Arif Alvi, while strongly condemning Israeli violence and illegal actions, assured his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan’s efforts to mobilize the international community for the Palestinian cause and raise its voice for the Palestinian people. In a letter to the Palestinian president on Thursday, Alvi said Israel’s acts of violence violated humanitarian standards, human rights and international law. I reassure you of our efforts to mobilize the international community for the Palestinian cause and to continue to make the voice of the Palestinian people heard, the President said. He also reaffirmed the Pakistanis’ steadfast support for a just settlement of the question of Palestine in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State with frontier borders. 1967 with Al-Quds-Al-Sharif. as its capital. The President, in his letter, expressed deep sadness and concern over the series of violent attacks by Israeli occupation forces against innocent worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Israel. Ramadan. Your Pakistani brothers and sisters, including myself, share your pain and distress caused by Israel’s indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians, including children in Gaza. We express our deep sympathies and condolences to the victims of these attacks and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, added the President.









