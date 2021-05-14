What to do if your parent loves Donald Trump and you love Joe Biden





We no longer see our political opponents as simply false or misguided.

We see them as bad people.

Evil, malicious and dangerous people who pose a threat to everything we hold dear.

Increasingly, we come to see huge swathes of our fellow Americans as enemies that must be defeated at all costs.

And we are approaching a reality in which violent language turns into violent action.

While the number of people willing to actually engage in political violence is low, the number of Americans willing to tolerate or condone violence is growing rapidly.

A 2018 University of Maryland study found that 15% to 20% of Americans, across the political divide, agreed the country would be better off if a large number of opposing supporters died.

And an even more recent study by the American Enterprise Institute earlier this year found that one in three Americans now think violence is justified if they believe our elected leaders have failed to protect the country.

Once we started to dehumanize our political opponents, we started a vicious cycle whose only logical conclusion is violence.

If we want to keep this country united, we have to break this cycle.

And that will require changing the way we think about conflict and the way we approach political conversations.

No, we don’t need to be afraid of conflict. We must learn to move forward in conflict rather than in the face of conflict.

It starts with recognizing our differences. We can’t ignore them and pretend we’re all united because we don’t. We have deep disagreements in this country with profound consequences for justice, truth and security.

But perhaps we can at least agree that we are all human beings worthy of dignity and respect. And for better or for worse, they were all in the same boat.

Then we can do something else together: get along really, honestly. It means better conversations.

If I walk into a conversation trying to show someone why they’re wrong or show them why their facts are wrong, they’ll immediately get on the defensive. They’ll either try to end the conversation or turn it into a fight.

But what if I go in with the aim of understanding the point of view of the other sides, and then expressing my own, without expecting that I will persuade them?

What if I treated the conversation as an opportunity to learn and be heard, rather than an opportunity to simply convince or persuade?

If you think that the person you are talking to is actually trying to understand your point of view rather than fighting or humiliating you, you are much more likely to turn your conflict into an opportunity to build a relationship that naturally illuminates shared values. .

From our own work of trying to bridge the gaps and reduce polarization between liberals and conservatives over the past decade, here are some simple tips for conversations that build trust, rather than contempt:

First of all, try to understand the points of view of others before responding with your own. Try to use I statements (like this is how I see it) rather than truth statements (like This is how it is!). Try to share your own point of view rather than just making general statements. Try to ask people about their own experiences and what brought them to their position. It will help people explain why they are feeling what they are feeling, in a way that is unique to them.

There are also some things to avoid if you want to have a constructive conversation:

First of all, avoid raising your voice and fidgeting. Even something as simple as breathing before you speak or respond can help you avoid a counterproductive escalation. Try to avoid asking gotcha questions rather than comprehension questions. A gotcha question is a question that makes the other person appear stupid, ignorant, or cruel, as opposed to a question designed to actually understand what someone is thinking. Try to avoid taking the worst characteristics you see in some politicians and then attributing them to anyone who supports that politician. Making these assumptions gives people the impression that you are intentionally twisting them.

All of these dos and don’ts could be summed up in one piece of advice: try to respect the worth and dignity of the person you are talking to, even if you are stunned or appalled by their opinions.

Yes, it is hard work and it can be painful. But transforming the conflict does not force us to compromise our values ​​or come to some kind of false centrist compromise.

Instead, we need to rethink our approach to conflict and use it as an opportunity to develop relationships rather than destroy them, foster peace over violence, and ultimately work together to improve our relationship. country.

Ciaran OConnor is a leader at Braver Angels, a national nonprofit organization working to depolarize America.

